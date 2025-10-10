Mulberry pops into Gunwharf Quays as Landsec sharpens premium mix

Mulberry will open a 1,466 sq ft pop-up at Landsec’s Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth later this month, adding the British heritage label to the outlet’s line-up of premium brands.

The temporary store, set within The Avenues, will showcase a range of the brand’s leather goods and follows a period of active leasing and investment at the waterfront scheme. Recent arrivals include Citizen and Oliver Bonas, joining established names such as Penhaligon’s, AllSaints, Polo Ralph Lauren and Coach.

The signing comes on the back of strong trading across Landsec’s outlet portfolio, with April–June sales up 11.2% year-on-year. The landlord’s ongoing investment programme at Gunwharf Quays aims to elevate the customer experience and support a more premium tenant mix.

“We’re focused on elevating Gunwharf Quays as a destination for premium brands, and introducing Mulberry to The Avenues is a testament to its growing appeal,” said Pablo Sueiras, head of retail and hospitality leasing at Landsec. “With consistent high footfall and our ongoing investment programme enhancing the surroundings, we’re creating the ideal environment for brands to connect with guests. We are seeing continued rise in demand for elevated experiences, and this pop-up is perfectly placed to cater to that trend.”

For retail property watchers, the move underscores how outlet destinations are using short-term formats to test demand, optimise unit sizes and maintain momentum in a competitive, experience-led market.

