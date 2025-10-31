Habiko Launches First Low-Carbon Rental Communities in Chester and Warrington

Habiko, the new affordable housing partnership between Muse, Homes England and Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC), has unveiled its first development sites – marking the start of a £1bn programme to deliver 3,000 high-quality, low-carbon rental homes across the UK.

The first two projects, located in Chester and Warrington, will together provide 590 homes designed to set new standards for affordable, energy-efficient living.

In Chester, plans are being drawn up for around 350 homes on land at Charterhall Drive, adjacent to the city’s railway station. The scheme, designed by architects shedkm, will be submitted for planning later this year. It forms a key part of Chester’s 15-year regeneration strategy, supporting the city’s economic revival while enhancing connectivity and community life around its historic core.

In Warrington, Habiko is partnering with AHR Architects to deliver approximately 240 apartments on a site between Academy Street and Mersey Street, close to the Times Square district. The project aims to create a vibrant, sustainable community in the heart of the town centre, contributing to ongoing regeneration in the area.

Both developments will prioritise affordability and sustainability. A minimum of 75 per cent of the homes across the two sites will be offered at affordable rent, with the potential for some schemes to reach 100 per cent. Discounted Market Rents will be set at least 20 per cent below local market levels, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of residents. All homes will be forward funded by PIC, reflecting the partnership’s commitment to long-term investment in socially responsible housing.

Lisa Gledhill, managing director of national partnerships at Muse, said: “Chester and Warrington are great places to kickstart Habiko’s build programme. These locations reflect our ambition to deliver high-quality, low-carbon homes that meet local needs and create lasting community value.”

Hayley Rees, managing director of PIC Capital, added: “Following a successful launch of Habiko, announcing these first two projects emphasises our focus on purpose – delivering low carbon, low energy affordable homes for rent at pace.”

With work now underway on the initial sites, Habiko’s launch signals a major step forward in tackling the UK’s affordable housing shortage while setting a benchmark for sustainable development.

Charterhall Drive lies close to Chester train station

