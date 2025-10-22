Scottish Ministers Give Green Light to Major Edinburgh Regeneration Scheme

Watkin Jones has secured planning permission for a major mixed-use development in Chesser, to the west of Edinburgh city centre, following approval from Scottish ministers.

The project will deliver 779 new homes in total, comprising 100 affordable apartments, 293 build-to-rent (BTR) homes, and 406 purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) bedrooms.

Initially approved by the City of Edinburgh Council’s development management sub-committee in December 2022, the application was called in by the Scottish Government in February 2023 for further consideration of noise-related issues. After a detailed review, ministers have now granted consent subject to several planning conditions.

The Chesser site includes a series of listed buildings that once formed part of an agricultural market established in the early twentieth century. Many of these structures have fallen into disrepair and now require substantial investment. Working closely with the City of Edinburgh Council and Historic Environment Scotland, Watkin Jones has developed plans that retain and restore key heritage features, creating a publicly accessible ‘Heritage Square’ at the heart of the scheme.

Sustainability has been placed at the centre of the project, which is targeting a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ rating. The development will incorporate air source heat pumps and photovoltaic solar panels to reduce carbon emissions. Discussions are also under way with a local registered provider to manage the affordable housing once the project is complete.

Watkin Jones planning director Iain Smith said the approval marks an important milestone for the city.

“Securing approval from Scottish ministers for this landmark regeneration project in Chesser is another step in addressing the city’s housing shortage,” he said. “Following the Scottish Government’s declaration of a national housing emergency in 2024, our new development helps to meet Edinburgh’s housing needs across multiple tenures by delivering high-quality homes in a highly accessible location.

“We are not only relieving pressure on the city’s housing market but also contributing to a more sustainable city. Importantly, the development will also protect the most important elements of historic buildings for future generations and ensure the public has access to Heritage Square for years to come.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals