Lifting the past: Winchmore joins £1bn Lazari Building transformation on New Bond Street

Winchmore Brickwork Group has secured the latest construction package at The Lazari Building on New Bond Street, the project converting the former Fenwick department store into a £1bn office-and-retail landmark designed by Foster + Partners.

Faithdean is main contractor on the Mayfair scheme, with Erith Group delivering complex enabling works on a tightly constrained, heritage-sensitive site. The programme includes the jacking of entire floor slabs and façades to create higher ceiling heights and improved structural alignment, a technically demanding approach that preserves key fabric while readying the building for premium-grade commercial space.

Winchmore’s scope spans alterations, extensions and sensitive retention across the basement, retail areas and ten upper office floors. The brief calls for intricate, handset traditional brickwork where new meets old, ensuring façades and internal interfaces read as one across a building that blends two centuries of architectural evolution.

“We thank Faithdean for placing their trust in us to deliver such a prestigious, high-value project in the heart of London’s Mayfair Conservation Area,” the company said. “Securing such a project also enables our renowned apprenticeship scheme to thrive, with the next generation of bricklayers carrying out intricate, handset traditional brickwork — craftsmanship at its finest.”

Positioned at the centre of one of Europe’s most valuable retail corridors, the scheme aims to set a benchmark for adaptive reuse: retaining significant elements, upgrading structure and services, and stitching in high-performance new build to meet modern occupier standards. For Winchmore, it is both a technical commission and an opportunity to showcase skilled brickwork on a flagship London redevelopment delivered alongside Faithdean, Foster + Partners and Erith.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals