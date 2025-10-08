Merry Hill opens 33,800 sq ft trio of brands at retail park

Merry Hill, the top 10 super regional centre, has welcomed a trio of openings at its retail park, introducing 33,800 sq ft of new space as part of a comprehensive refurbishment of the now fully-let and trading site. B&Q has opened its latest store alongside Costa Coffee and Bensons for Beds, adding to the destination’s already diverse retail mix.

B&Q’s new 23,000 sq ft store, located next to Costa Coffee and B&M, offers a wide range of home improvement essentials. With more than 12,000 products, the store features a dedicated timber cutting service, B&Q’s popular Valspar paint mixing station, and a garden centre with outdoor plants and gardening equipment.

Costa has also opened its latest café across 2,800 sq ft, serving its much-loved range of hot drinks, snacks, and grab-and-go options. This adds to the existing Costa locations within Merry Hill, underlining the strong partnership the centre has developed with the brand, and the headroom for café spend, which is on track to top £5m this year at the destination. Bensons for Beds has opened its 8,000 sq ft showroom, dedicated to its ‘Sleep Wellness’ concept. The new location showcases the retailer’s wide range of beds, furniture, and bedding.

The trio of openings highlights Merry Hill’s continued strong performance and reinforces its position as a destination where leading brands thrive and commit for the long term.

Nick Round, Senior Asset Manager at Sovereign Centros from CBRE, on behalf of Merry Hill, commented: “Merry Hill has now completed the leasing of its retail park, bringing a comprehensive collection of brands that our community want to see in that unique retail environment. The retail park is an important part of the destination, providing even greater choice and experiences for our community, and these latest openings ensure we are aligned with their needs.”

Justin Willis, B&Q Divisional Director for Central said: “We are really happy to have opened our new store at Merry Hill, bringing our extensive range of B&Q and TradePoint home improvement products and services to our new customers and giving them more choice and convenience.”

The series of new openings at the retail park builds on news from earlier this year, when Merry Hill announced nearly 79,000 sq ft of new signings and reinvestments at its lower retail park. This included Costa and bedroom retailer Bensons for Beds, along with lease renewals from B&M Bargains and Matalan. Together, these deals highlight how the newly refurbished site has become fully let and trading within just a year.

JLL, Time Retail Partners, and Font Real Estate represent Merry Hill.

