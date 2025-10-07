Waitrose doubles down on the capital with multimillion-pound estate upgrade and a new ‘Little’ in Wandsworth

Waitrose is committing millions to refresh and expand its London estate, underscoring the capital’s importance to the grocer’s growth plans as it opens its 62nd store in the city.

The latest arrival is Little Waitrose & Partners at Wandsworth New Acres, a 2,500 sq ft convenience shop set within a new neighbourhood development. It follows recent London refurbishments in Marylebone and Clerkenwell and marks the next step in a programme of targeted upgrades and small-format openings designed to bring the brand closer to dense residential catchments.

As part of the investment, Waitrose will renew its convenience shops in Crouch End and Old Brompton Road and upgrade its Coulsdon store before the end of the year, with further transformations scheduled for the first quarter of 2026. The focus is on modernising high-street footprints and improving day-to-day experience for local shoppers, while aligning formats to the evolving mix of commuter, family and home-working missions across the capital.

“From our roots in Acton where we opened our very first shop, to Streatham which saw our first supermarket, and now our newest convenience shop in Wandsworth, London has always been home to Waitrose and central to our success,” said Tina Mitchell, interim managing director of Waitrose. “Today, as we open our 62nd store in the capital, we’re committing to investing millions to expand and refresh our portfolio. We pride ourselves on excellent customer service and by continually listening to what our customers want and need, we are well positioned for future growth in London and across the UK.”

The London push sits within a wider estate strategy. The retailer says it is investing in every shop nationwide, combining refurbishments with new openings to optimise coverage and format mix. In the Bristol area, Waitrose opened a new convenience store last week at The Arches and announced its first regional distribution centre, strengthening last-mile capability for both full-line and convenience shops. The pipeline also includes the first new full-line Waitrose supermarket in seven years, due to open in 2027 at Brabazon, a major new town being created on the former Filton Airfield in Bristol.

For London specifically, the programme reflects how grocers are threading smaller, well-specified stores into mixed-use schemes and established high streets, supporting footfall and everyday services in walkable neighbourhoods. While the Wandsworth opening showcases the compact Little Waitrose model embedded in new residential development, the upcoming works in Crouch End, Old Brompton Road and Coulsdon signal continued investment in existing assets to lift presentation, convenience and efficiency.

With a balance of targeted refurbishments and selective new shops, Waitrose’s multimillion-pound commitment is framed as an estate-wide upgrade that builds on the brand’s long London heritage while preparing for the next phase of urban growth.

