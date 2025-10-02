Providing a low carbon future for Liverpool, the new Mersey Heat Energy Centre now open

Yesterday marked a significant milestone for Liverpool and its journey to achieving net zero, as The Peel Group, together with district heat network specialist Ener-Vate, officially opens the new Mersey Heat Energy Centre.

Located within Liverpool Waters, the project received £7.5m Heat Networks Investment Project (HNIP) funding towards the Energy Centre and network, which will deliver reliable, energy-efficient heating and hot water to a growing number of residential, commercial, and public buildings at the Liverpool Waters development and across the city.

Businesses based within No. 8, No. 10, and No. 12 Princes Dock made history by being the first commercial office buildings in Liverpool to connect their heating and hot water supply to the multi-million-pound Mersey Heat network and Energy Centre. Running through Liverpool Waters, the heat network provides further sustainable infrastructure to serve Peel Waters’ wider regeneration plans for its growing Liverpool Waters District.

The Titanic Hotel, Tobacco Warehouse and Torus Housing’s Hartley Locks scheme are now also connected to the Mersey Heat Network with the Cunard Building, George’s Dock Building and Museum of Liverpool now committed to connect as part of Mersey Heat’s southerly expansion.

Designed and built by leading renewable energy company Vital Energi, the new Energy Centre houses one of the UK’s largest two-stage water source heat pumps provided by Star Refrigeration. Harnessing heat from the nearby Leeds and Liverpool Canal and distributing it through the 6km district heating network, the system supplies surrounding homes and businesses with low carbon heat and hot water, while cutting carbon emissions by an impressive 4,200 tonnes each year.

The Mersey Heat Energy Centre was officially launched at an event with Cllr Liam Robinson, Leader of Liverpool City Council and Cllr Anthony Burns, Liverpool City Region Cabinet Member for Net Zero, as well as James Whittaker, Managing Director of Peel Waters.

The Liverpool City Region was the first to declare a climate emergency back in 2019 and set the ambitious target to be carbon neutral by 2035 or sooner. Since 2005, carbon emissions in the city region have dropped by 40%.

Cllr Anthony Burns, Liverpool City Region Cabinet Member for Net Zero, commented: “Building a cleaner, greener future isn’t just about meeting targets – it’s about improving people’s lives. The Mersey Heat Energy Centre is a fantastic example of how we can use our region’s strengths and ingenuity to cut carbon, lower energy bills, and support jobs in the industries of the future.

“I know the scale of the challenge we’re facing – but also the scale of the opportunity. Projects like this show that we’re serious about hitting our target to be net zero by 2035, at least a decade ahead of the rest of the country, and that the Liverpool City Region is leading the way.”

David Tatton, Investment Director – District Heat, Peel Group, said: “With the UK’s target to reach net zero by 2050, today is an important milestone for Liverpool’s journey to decarbonisation. Projects like this not only play a vital role in helping the country meet its carbon reduction goals, but it also demonstrates what can be achieved through innovation, collaboration and a commitment to a cleaner future.”

Jo Longdon, Strategy and Development Director, Ener-Vate, said: “The Ener-Vate team is thrilled to have been part of this exciting project from the very beginning and officially opening the new Mersey Heat Energy Centre today marks a huge milestone for us and for Liverpool. The city is leading by example, paving the way for decarbonisation and for other cities to follow suit in leaving fossil fuels behind and delivering low carbon sources of heat.”

The new Energy Centre will deliver 20GWh of heat every year, which will serve up to 6,700 homes and 1.3 million square feet of commercial space. However, there is planning permission in place to expand the project to supply around 45GWh, which is the equivalent of supplying 17,000 new homes with low carbon heating and hot water.

Andrew Wightman, Regional Director, Vital Energi said: “We are pleased to see the new Mersey Heat Energy Centre now officially open, and proud to have played a pivotal role in the design, build, and maintenance of this network, which will be delivering low-carbon infrastructure for the city. It is a showcase project for Liverpool, and other areas across the UK looking to achieve their net zero aspirations.”

Cllr Liam Robinson, Leader of Liverpool City Council, said: “The launch of the Mersey Heat Energy Centre is a landmark moment in Liverpool’s journey towards a cleaner, greener future. It is a visible example of how Liverpool is leading the way on low carbon infrastructure, protecting historic buildings, cutting emissions and creating long term green value for our communities.

“Liverpool has long been a leader in climate action, and this project reinforces our commitment to achieving net zero. It’s not just about infrastructure, it’s about creating a legacy of sustainability that benefits our communities, our economy, and our environment.

“I’m proud to see this vision and investment come to life, creating jobs in the emerging green economy. I want to thank all the partners involved for helping Liverpool take another bold step towards a low carbon future.”

For more information about the new Mersey Heat Energy Centre visit www.merseyheat.co.uk

