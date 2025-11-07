Multiplex tops Barbour ABI rankings with landmark Dovetail Building win in the City of London

Multiplex has claimed the top spot in the latest Barbour ABI contractors’ rankings after securing the flagship Dovetail Building project at One Cutler Street in the City of London. The landmark appointment marks one of the most significant commercial tower wins of the year and reinforces Multiplex’s strong presence in the capital’s high-rise market.

Developed by Brockton Everlast, The Dovetail Building will deliver around 450,000 sq ft of Grade A, net-zero carbon office space close to Liverpool Street Station. The 23-storey tower, designed by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM), will replace the former 115–123 Houndsditch site and is set for completion in the second quarter of 2029.

Built to a Cat A finish, the building will feature approximately 22,000 sq ft floorplates with private terraces on every level. The 13th and 14th floors will include dramatic triple-bay, double-height hubs offering panoramic views across the City, while the top floor will feature a distinctive sky pavilion. The scheme’s design prioritises sustainability, wellbeing and flexibility – targeting NABERS 5*, BREEAM Outstanding, LEED Platinum and WELL Platinum certifications.

David Marks and Richard Selby, co-founders of Brockton Everlast, said: “We are pleased to be delivering The Dovetail Building in the heart of the City – a project that reflects our long-term commitment to delivering high-quality commercial spaces in London. Aligned with the Corporation of London’s ‘City Plan 2040’ vision, The Dovetail Building will deliver net-zero office space that positively contributes to a vibrant and sustainable future for the Square Mile. We are looking forward to seeing Deconstruct commence the piling phase next month and are pleased to have now selected Multiplex as our construction partner; both important milestones for the project.”

According to Barbour ABI data, Multiplex’s major City win helped propel it to the top of the monthly contracts league, reflecting both the scale of the Dovetail project and the continued momentum in London’s commercial property market. The development represents a significant addition to the City’s skyline and a benchmark for the next generation of sustainable, high-performance office buildings.

