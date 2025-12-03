ROCKWOOL and FSEW partnership delivers measurable carbon savings in UK logistics

ROCKWOOL UK has joined forces with FSEW freight specialists to significantly reduce the carbon emissions from its UK delivery operations.

The use of electric and biomethane-powered HGVs on selected routes from ROCKWOOL’s insulation factory in Bridgend, Wales, has resulted in a 630-tonne reduction in CO 2 emissions in just 15 months. This is equivalent to the levels that can be removed from the atmosphere by 13,500 mature trees each year.

The partnership between the non-combustible insulation manufacturer and freight decarbonisation specialist means 22% of ROCKWOOL UK’s deliveries are now made using low carbon vehicles. These savings support the ROCKWOOL Group’s ambitious global goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions across the business, aiming for net zero by 2050 with an interim target of cutting emissions by one third by 2034.

The move from a diesel-heavy transport model to a fleet partially powered by electric and 100% biomethane vehicles has helped the ROCKWOOL Group to tackle its challenging Scope 3 target, relating to transport and distribution emissions.

ROCKWOOL UK began working with Cardiff-based FSEW at the end of 2023 to trial the initiative using greener transport methods. In its first full year in 2024, the partnership reduced ROCKWOOL UK’s logistics footprint by over 433 tonnes of CO 2 . By the end of the first quarter in 2025, a further 200 tonnes had been saved, and additional routes have now been transitioned, including those in the Midlands, the North of England and Scotland.

Digital twin route mapping has also been utilised to ensure the electric and biomethane vehicles are able to comfortably refuel on their delivery journeys without any disruption or delay for customers.

Tim Eaton, Supply Chain Director at ROCKWOOL UK, said the partnership had already reaped measurable results and the organisation was now looking to extend the initiative further.

“Tackling freight emissions is one of the toughest challenges in construction, but our partnership with FSEW shows it can be done and done without compromise on speed, reliability or service to customers. We’re really happy with the results so far and look forward to building on them in the future.” said Tim.

ROCKWOOL, which has operated from South Wales since 1979, has built on its strong foundations in the UK with the recent launch of its fire-stopping Centre of Excellence at Hams Halls, Birmingham and has also announced proposals to open a second stone wool manufacturing plant in the West Midlands.

ROCKWOOL’s Managing Director for the UK and Ireland, Nick Wilson, added: “With transport and distribution emissions rising on customer agendas, this partnership not only reduces the carbon footprint of our own deliveries, but also paves the way for scalable, additional low-carbon freight solutions that support the UK’s net-zero agenda.”

“Through collaborations like this as well as deploying in-house technological solutions, we will continue working hard to reduce our carbon footprint in line with ROCKWOOL Group’s global targets.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals