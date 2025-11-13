Topping Out at 2000 Discovery Drive Marks Milestone for Life Sciences in Cambridge

Prologis UK and main contractor, SDC have marked a key construction milestone at the Cambridge Biomedical Campus today, with a Topping Out ceremony at 2000 Discovery Drive – the latest addition to Prologis’ growing life sciences presence on the campus.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from Prologis UK, SDC and the wider project team and marked the placement of the final steel beam, which will be signed and commemorated with a memorial plaque.

2000 Discovery Drive follows the successful completion of 1000 Discovery Drive in 2024 – a project that has already attracted leading life sciences organisations to the campus. Most recently, the Cambridge University Hospital Trust’s relocated its Histopathology service to a newly commissioned lab, enhancing its diagnostic capability.

Together, the two buildings form a vital part of Prologis UK’s long-term commitment to delivering modern, flexible space for the nation’s science and innovation sectors. The ceremony also reflects Prologis’ landmark £3 billion investment intentions at Cambridge Biomedical Campus which was announced in September.

Andrew Blevins, Head of Life Sciences, Prologis UK: “Reaching this milestone at 2000 Discovery Drive is a testament to the exceptional quality of work delivered by SDC and our wider project team. With Discovery Drive now home to leading life sciences organisations, including the NHS, BioNTech and Abcam, our latest development builds on that momentum. With lab-enabled space completing in late 2026, it presents a rare opportunity for businesses looking to grow within the UK’s most dynamic life sciences research ecosystem.”

