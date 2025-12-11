Blueprint completes fourth fit out project for Worldline

Global technology provider Worldline has moved into a newly refurbished office space in Wolverhampton, following the completion of a fit out by Blueprint Interiors.

Having moved into a new space within the same building, located just off junction two of the M54, Worldline appointed Blueprint to deliver a design that better served the team and brought the same standard as its other UK sites.

In the UK over the last four years, Blueprint has renovated Worldline offices in Nottingham, Darlington and Chester.

The new 6,500 sq. ft Wolverhampton office space has been designed to create an open, bright workspace with social zones, improved acoustics which allowed Worldline to install upgraded technology throughout.

Features include a cafe and breakout area with shared benches and a pool table, a hideout room for quiet breaks or personal calls, and planting and tactile finishes to add texture and warmth.

ESG credentials were a significant driver across the project utilising waste reduction and extending the life of existing resources. Worldline supported Blueprint on initiatives such as PC monitors being assessed and reused and wall partitions retained.

Chloe Sproston, Creative Director at Blueprint Interiors, said: “Our long-term relationship and collaborative approach with Worldline has played a key part in creating a space focussed on smart design for long-term impact.

“As well as creating workspaces that best support the team and productivity, we developed solutions that connected Worldline’s office network in the UK, while reflecting the unique character of each location.

“Blueprint and Worldline’s shared goal remains the same; to create spaces that are connected, accessible and designed to support people, and we are pleased to have had the opportunity to bring our clients’ vision to life again, by delivering a creative, bespoke fit out on time and on budget.”

Andrew Linsley, Operational Delivery Director at Worldline, said: “Over the past four years, we’ve partnered with Blueprint to transform our office spaces into enhanced collaboration hubs, equipped with cutting-edge technology that our teams rely on every day.”

Tony Burgess, Director B2B Closed Loop Payment Cards Business, said: “As the home of Worldline’s Business Pay and Contact Centre activities, it is great to see our West Midlands home evolve into a welcoming, positive space. The enhancements have been very well received by both staff and visiting customer.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals