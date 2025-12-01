Clowes Lines Up 542,000 Sq Ft Expansion at Dove Valley Park

Clowes Developments has unveiled plans for a major expansion at Dove Valley Park in Foston, Derbyshire, with proposals submitted for two new industrial units totalling 542,000 square feet on Plot 11. The scheme is being brought forward for an as yet undisclosed occupier, underlining continued demand for large-scale logistics and industrial space in the region.

Earthworks on the site are already progressing under an existing consent, preparing the ground so construction can move ahead swiftly once planning approval is granted by South Derbyshire District Council. Marc Freeman, development director at Clowes Developments, said the move reflects sustained occupier interest in the park. He commented: “Dove Valley Park continues to attract strong interest from a range of high-profile national and international operators. This planning submission for two units totalling over half a million square feet demonstrates our ongoing confidence in the site and its strategic location. We look forward to progressing the application with South Derbyshire District Council.”

Alongside the new units, Clowes has also submitted a revised proposal for the planned Innovation Centre at Dove Valley Park. Designed to act as a central hub for businesses on and around the site, the centre will offer meeting and gathering space, a café/restaurant and wider amenity areas. It will also provide a base for start-up companies and is being developed in consultation with the University of Derby, supporting enterprise and collaboration across the local business community.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals