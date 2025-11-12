The Oxford Science Park acquires Northbrook House from Brydell Partners Series 2 to further expand flexible lab space

The Oxford Science Park (TOSP), one of the UK’s leading locations for science and technology companies, has announced the acquisition of Northbrook House, a prominent three-storey building, comprising 23,500 sq ft, on the eastern side of the Park.

Following refurbishment, Northbrook House will deliver flexible, high-quality laboratory and write-up accommodation designed to meet the needs of pioneering science and technology start-ups and growth businesses, with suites ranging from 3,600 to 23,500 sq ft.

Originally designed by Ritchie Studio – formerly Ian Ritchie Architects – Northbrook House embodies the practice’s innovative and highly regarded architectural approach. The design provides a strong foundation for the building’s transformation, with the planned refurbishment enhancing and modernising the space, alongside an infrastructure upgrade that supports today’s science and technology companies.

Situated close to the Park’s vibrant Magdalen Centre, Northbrook House benefits from immediate access to amenities including a café, conference suite, fitness classes, and a broad programme of networking and social events.

The building also enjoys a picturesque setting overlooking Littlemore Brook, surrounded by mature landscaping, and offers allocated on-site parking and bike storage.

A regular bus service is within a minute’s walk of the building, and the planned Cowley Branch Line station will offer even more connectivity with a fast rail link to the city centre and direct services to London every half hour. The station will feature a platform providing immediate access to The Oxford Science Park, making travel to and from the Park quick and convenient.

Yong Shen, Director of The Oxford Science Park, said:

“The acquisition and transformation of Northbrook House further strengthens our commitment to providing the best possible space for the UK’s most innovative science and technology companies. Northbrook’s flexible design and proximity to Park amenities make it an ideal location for organisations seeking both technical excellence and community connection.”

The addition of Northbrook House forms part of TOSP’s ongoing development strategy to expand capacity and deliver exceptional laboratory environments for innovative early-stage companies in Oxford.

