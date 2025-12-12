ABP Launches Construction of Helm @ Immingham, a Landmark Industrial Scheme for North East Lincolnshire

Associated British Ports (ABP) has officially begun construction on Helm @ Immingham, a major new industrial development hailed as one of the most significant schemes of its kind in the region for decades. The project marks the first phase of a wider 227-acre regeneration opportunity at the Stallingborough Interchange site, formerly known as Pioneer Business Park, which ABP acquired two years ago.

The initial phase will deliver 103,000 sq ft of high-quality industrial and logistics space across eight units ranging from 4,820 sq ft to 26,797 sq ft. Aimed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, the scheme is expected to attract businesses in sectors such as energy, engineering, manufacturing, distribution and port logistics. North East Lincolnshire Council granted reserved matters consent earlier this year, allowing development to progress at pace.

The investment signals ABP’s long-term commitment to strengthening the economic vitality of the Immingham and Grimsby area, which it positions as a nationally important trade gateway. Alongside Helm @ Immingham, the port operator has outlined plans to deliver 90 acres of car-handling facilities on the wider site, reinforcing the Humber’s role as the UK’s leading port complex for global import and export activity.

The longer-term masterplan for Stallingborough Interchange includes the potential delivery of up to 1.1 million sq ft of additional logistics and manufacturing space. Future phases could also incorporate on-site renewable energy generation and biodiversity-led landscaping, supporting both sustainable operations and environmental enhancement.

Andrew Dawes, regional director for the Humber ports, said the start of construction demonstrates ABP’s commitment to modernising the UK’s trade infrastructure and further establishing the Humber as the nation’s number one gateway for international commerce. He noted that Helm @ Immingham forms a key part of the group’s wider strategy to keep Britain trading, while also transitioning towards more sustainable energy solutions.

Dawes added that ABP is proud to lead investment across the region and highlighted the role the development will play in supporting jobs, creating new commercial opportunities and underpinning economic growth across North East Lincolnshire. By continuing to evolve its port facilities and property portfolio, he said ABP aims to drive prosperity for local communities and help secure the UK’s long-term competitiveness.

With construction now under way, Helm @ Immingham is set to become a crucial industrial hub for SMEs and a cornerstone of ABP’s wider vision for the Humber region. The scheme represents a significant vote of confidence in the area’s economic future and reinforces its strategic importance for national supply chains and international trade.

