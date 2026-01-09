Developer-led expansion puts Greggs on track for 120 new stores in 2026

Developer-led estate expansion plans at Greggs are set to continue at pace, with the food-to-go operator targeting 120 net new store openings during 2026.

The growth follows a busy 2025, during which Greggs opened 207 new shops, averaging almost four openings per week. That programme included 50 relocations and 36 closures, resulting in a net increase of 121 stores over the year.

As of 27 December, the business operated a total of 2,739 outlets across the UK, made up of 2,137 company-managed stores and 602 franchised locations. Greggs said its expansion strategy remains focused on improving coverage in under-served catchments while relocating existing shops from constrained sites to better-positioned locations that can support higher footfall and longer-term growth.

The store rollout is supported by continued investment in supply chain capacity, which is expected to come on stream during 2026. Greggs said these upgrades are key to unlocking further expansion while maintaining operational efficiency across its growing estate.

The update comes alongside the release of the company’s fourth-quarter trading figures for 2025, which showed sales growth of 7.4% over the period. For the full year, total sales reached £2.151bn, representing an increase of 6.8% compared with 2024.

Chief executive Roisin Currie said the business made solid progress during a challenging trading environment, noting that subdued consumer confidence continued to affect the wider food-to-go market. She added that Greggs had outperformed the sector and increased its share of customer visits.

Looking ahead, Currie said the company enters 2026 with a strong pipeline of new opportunities that will make Greggs even more convenient for customers. She highlighted continued focus on efficiency and value, particularly for consumers managing household budgets, as a core driver of the brand’s ongoing expansion.

With estate growth and infrastructure investment moving forward in tandem, Greggs is positioning itself for another year of sustained rollout across the UK.

