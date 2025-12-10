Brogan Group and Alimak Group Form Strategic Alliance to Deliver the CAS Common Tower and Atlas Gantries Worldwide

Brogan Group, owner of the CAS Common Tower and Atlas gantry systems, has entered into a strategic alliance with Alimak Group’s Construction Division. The partnership brings together Brogan’s proprietary CAS technology with Alimak’s global sales and rental network, giving clients worldwide access to fully integrated vertical access solutions that improve safety, efficiency and project delivery.

As part of this alliance, the CAS Common Tower and Atlas gantries—built on CAS technology—will now be available through Alimak’s international contracts and operations, working in tandem with Alimak’s hoists and transport platforms to create a fully coordinated vertical access system. The CAS Common Tower is engineered for high-rise projects, while Atlas gantries are well-suited to low-rise applications, including data centres and street gantries. This provides project teams with a single, integrated solution, supported by Brogan’s design expertise and Alimak’s global service footprint.

CAS Common Tower: Safer, Smarter, More Efficient

The CAS Common Tower centralises hoisting operations on high-rise projects, allowing multiple hoists to serve a single access point. This improves logistics, maximises the use of limited ground space, and accelerates façade installation. By reducing reliance on cranes and minimising the need for working at height, it also enhances site safety and speeds up project delivery. CAS’s design team works closely with client engineers from the earliest stages of a project to conﬁgure hoist and tower layouts that maximise space and minimise structural impact.

Atlas Gantries: Innovation for Industrial and Data Centre Projects

Atlas gantries complement the CAS Common Tower by providing a faster, safer

alternative to scaffold gantries. Particularly suited to industrial and data centre

projects, they offer signiﬁcant advantages where tie-in points are limited or where large, fragile plant components must be installed quickly and securely.

Alimak Portfolio and Digital Advantage

Alimak Group’s Construction Division contributes a broad portfolio of vertical access solutions, including hoists, mast climbing work platforms, and transport platforms. Its digital platform, My Alimak, supports ﬂeet management with real-time diagnostics, location tracking, BIM integration, and advanced safety tools — ensuring maximum uptime and streamlined asset management.

“This alliance marks a step change for the industry,” said Wayne Smith, Director at Brogan Group. “The CAS Common Tower has already transformed project delivery on some of the world’s most complex builds. By combining that technology with Alimak’s global network, clients everywhere can now access safer, smarter and more efficient vertical access solutions as part of their projects.”

“Alimak Group and CAS have a long history of working together,” said Cameron Reid, Sales Director at Alimak Group’s Construction Division. “This agreement reﬂects our continued commitment to safe, efficient vertical access and outstanding customer service in high-rise construction.”

This alliance underscores both companies’ commitment to advancing safety, efficiency and service in vertical access, supporting the successful delivery of complex construction projects across the globe.

