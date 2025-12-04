Highcross Leicester gets beauty boost with opening of Superdrug

Highcross Leicester has announced the opening of beauty retailer Superdrug, signalling continued brand confidence in the destination following a flurry of new additions in recent months. Together, these openings reinforce Highcross Leicester’s appeal to leading UK brands, and its position as a prime retail destination in the region.

Superdrug’s new 8,800 sq ft store, located on the lower level of the mall, close to long-standing tenant Levi’s, showcases Superdrug’s vibrant range of beauty, health, and wellness products in its latest store format. Superdrug joins Highcross Leicester’s premium lineup of health and beauty brands, including Jo Malone, Lush, and Clarins.

Highcross Leicester’s beauty category has continued to level up in recent months, with the opening of Space NK’s city debut, taking a 3,000 sq ft unit on the lower level, near Reiss. It stocks best-in-class beauty brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Rare Beauty, and Laura Mercier. Rituals also recently opened at the scheme, boasting its range of fragrances and must-have gift sets in its signature store layout. These openings build on the centre’s strong leasing momentum throughout 2025, adding more trusted beauty names to its tenant mix and appealing to the centre’s widespread catchment and diverse audience.

Michelle Menezes, Centre Director at Highcross Leicester, commented: “Superdrug joining the retail lineup at Highcross Leicester not only strengthens our already dynamic beauty offer, which has seen phenomenal demand this year, but also enables us to deliver more choice and convenience for our visitors. This opening reflects the ongoing confidence that leading brands have in our destination, marking another important step in our vision to enhance the shopping experience and appeal to a widespread demographic.”

Clare Jennings, Property Director at Superdrug, added: “We’re thrilled to bring Superdrug to Highcross Leicester with the opening of our brand-new store. This spacious location reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in physical retail, enabling us to offer an even broader selection of products and services to shoppers. Designed to deliver a modern and engaging shopping experience, the store showcases leading health and beauty brands, a dedicated premium fragrance section, and our popular in-store Beauty Studio offering threading and waxing services. We’re also proud to support the community by creating 60 new jobs and contributing to Leicester’s long-term growth.”

These openings follow leading retailer H&M reopening its newly fitted-out 24,400 sq ft store, which features the brand’s latest interior with the integration of self-checkouts and click-and-collect services. Other retail brands at Highcross Leicester include Zara, Mango, Next, and Urban Outfitters, anchored by a 230,000 sq ft John Lewis.

Time Retail Partners and LM act on behalf of Highcross Leicester. Mason & Partners act on behalf of Superdrug.

