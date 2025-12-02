Overgate, Dundee announces new store opening by luxury retailer Flannels

FLANNELS, one of the most exciting players in luxury retail, has opened a brand-new standalone store in Overgate, Dundee.

Located within a prime site on the upper level of Overgate, adjacent to the impressive new Sports Direct, the much-anticipated new FLANNELS store spans 5,000 sq. ft.

FLANNELS Dundee presents a luxury, aspirational shopping experience within a striking interior, and houses luxury and contemporary menswear, womenswear, kidswear and accessories from labels such as Off White, Balenciaga, C.P. Company, BOSS, Vivienne Westwood, GANNI, REPRESENT, and The Couture Club.

The arrival of FLANNELS to Overgate, the region’s premier shopping destination located in the heart of Dundee – Scotland’s fourth largest city and the UK’s first UNESCO City of Design – follows the recent opening of a three-storey FRASERS Dundee within the centre.

Frasers Group acquired Overgate in March 2023 and since then has transformed the centre with a tranche of new store openings and significant lease extensions. Tenant occupancy of the centre is sitting at 90%.

Commenting, Malcolm Angus, Centre Manager, Overgate said:

“We are delighted to welcome FLANNELS to Overgate, in what marks another significant moment for the centre, and indeed the region.

“FLANNELS is a greatly admired fashion retailer, offering highly desirable, luxury and contemporary brands. There has been huge interest in the arrival of FLANNELS to Dundee and this opening marks another exciting addition to the centre as it continues its remarkable retail transformation.

“We look forward to welcoming our customers to FLANNELS and to experience its impressive luxury retail offering.”

ABOUT OVERGATE

Overgate is located in the heart of Dundee city centre, Scotland’s fourth largest city and the UK’s first UNESCO City of Design. The 440,000 sq. ft (37,161 sq. m) centre is the region’s premier shopping destination and is owned by Frasers Group.

Frasers Group acquired Overgate in March 2023 and has accelerated a tranche of new store openings and significant lease extensions over the last 24 months.

Anchoring the 70-unit centre is a 60,000 sq. ft FRASERS which opened in June 2025 – one of the largest shop fit-outs Dundee has ever seen, transforming Overgate and significantly strengthening the east coast of Scotland’s retail offering. Spanning three floors, the FRASERS store also houses Sports Direct, USC, and GAME.

Other high street favourites within Overgate include Primark, Next, Mango, Rituals, Pandora, Clarks, H&M, DV8, River Island, New Look, Footasylum, Office, Schuh, JD Sports, Superdrug and Boots as well as a food and drink offering including Starbucks, Costa, Greggs, Muffin Break, Five Guys, Chopstix and Subway.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals