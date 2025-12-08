Next milestone reached in Heidelberg Materials’ CCS plans at Padeswood cement works

Heidelberg Materials UK’s plans to build the UK’s first carbon capture facility at a cement works have taken another major step forward with the signing of an engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) contract.

The agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and Worley continues the company’s working relationship with the partners, who successfully completed the front-end engineering design (FEED) for the project at Padeswood in north Wales.

Heidelberg Materials and the UK Government reached a final investment decision (FID) for the carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in September. The company has since been carrying out initial enabling works and the construction schedule is now set to move to the next phase. The facility is set to be operational in 2029, enabling the production of evoZero carbon captured near-zero cement.

“This is the next major milestone in our plans to decarbonise cement production at our

Padeswood cement works,” said Simon Willis, CEO at Heidelberg Materials UK.

“The new facility will capture around 800,000 tonnes of CO₂ a year from our existing works and enable the production of evoZero, the world’s first carbon captured near-zero cement, on an industrial scale to help decarbonise the construction industry.”

MHI is providing the carbon capture technology for the project while Worley will lead the EPCM delivery and provide support to infrastructure development, technology integration and commissioning.

“We’re proud to be working alongside Heidelberg Materials and MHI to deliver a facility that will help transform cement production and support the UK’s net zero ambitions,” said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.

“Our role in this project reflects our ability to enable sustainable industrial solutions and leverage our global expertise in delivery for complex energy and infrastructure projects.”

Tatsuto Nagayasu, Senior Vice President (CCUS) of GX (Green Transformation) Solutions of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, said:

“We are proud to support Heidelberg Materials in realizing the UK’s first full-scale carbon capture facility in the cement sector. Using our Advanced KM CDR Process™, this project will play a leading role in decarbonising one of the most challenging industrial sectors. Together with Worley, we look forward to delivering this landmark CCS facility that will contribute to the long-term resilience of UK industry and help fulfil the country’s net zero ambitions.”

Heidelberg Materials’ plans at Padeswood are part of the HyNet North West decarbonisation cluster, which aims to create the world’s first low carbon industrial cluster through its development of a hydrogen and carbon capture and storage project. The carbon captured at Padeswood will be compressed and transported via an underground pipeline for secure storage under the seabed in Liverpool Bay.

For more information about the project visit: Padeswood CCS

