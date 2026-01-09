OVERGATE, DUNDEE; the year of a retail transformation

Ten new store lettings, including FRASERS, occupying a combined total of 88,063 sq. ft, plus five lease renewals totalling 12,634 sq. ft and three store refreshes, concluded 2025 on a position of strength

Overgate, Dundee concluded 2025 as a transformative year for the centre, the city, and indeed the region.

Since Frasers Group acquired Overgate in March 2023, a remarkable retail regeneration has been taking place across the 440,000 sq. ft centre which is located in the heart of Dundee, Scotland’s fourth largest city.

Underpinning this has been an exciting and fast-paced tranche of leasing activity: ten new store openings occupying a combined total of 88,063 sq. ft, five lease renewals totalling 12,634 sq. ft, and three major store refreshes in the last year alone.

As 2025 concluded, the early results from this scale of investment in Overgate by Frasers Group, in line with the Group’s Elevation Strategy, can be guided by sales and footfall. The percentage uplift in sales for 2025 was over 30%. Tenant occupancy is sitting at 90% as of December 2025.

Commenting, Matt Elgey, Director, Sovereign Centros from CBRE says:

“We are pleased to be entering 2026 on a positive note for Overgate. Ten new store openings, including FRASERS, occupying an impressive combined total of 88,063 sq. ft have been delivered in 2025. A further five lease renewals totalling 12,634 sq. ft, as well as three key store refreshes, concluded the year on a position of strength for the centre.

“Since the acquisition of Overgate by Frasers Group in 2023 the momentum underpinning these improvements has been conducted at pace. Sovereign Centros from CBRE is proud to be delivering on the ambitious and exciting vision Frasers Group has set out for such an important Scottish asset as Overgate. These positive end of year results demonstrate the hard work Sovereign Centros has deployed in unlocking opportunities for Frasers Group across what was a very busy 12 months. Our focused commitment in securing new quality lease signings, as well as delivering a tranche of lease renewals, ensures Overgate is ready to embrace 2026 with a greatly expanded retailer offering and a stronger competitive advantage.”

Anchoring 2025 was the opening of FRASERS in June – one of the largest shop fit-outs Dundee has ever seen, revitalising Overgate and creating over 80 new jobs. The 60,000 sq. ft FRASERS has brought a fresh vibrancy to the centre and an expertly curated selection of leading brands across sports, premium fashion and beauty. Spanning three floors, the FRASERS store also houses Sports Direct, USC, and GAME.

Augmenting the dynamic new retail offering which FRASERS launched in June, the opening of an impressive new 5,000 sq. ft. FLANNELS store at the beginning of December 2025 – housing highly desirable luxury and contemporary brands – is enhancing the appeal of Overgate as an aspirational shopping hotspot.

Earlier in 2025, in May and June, two of the most recognisable names in style arrived at Overgate: Clarks and Mango. Currently celebrating its 200th anniversary, iconic British heritage brand Clarks opened a new 2,160 sq. ft. store in May, with the brand’s distinctive footwear proving to be a popular addition to the centre.

Swiftly following in June was the arrival of one of Europe’s leading fashion groups; Mango. Located within a prime site on the ground floor of Overgate, the store spans over 3,987 sq. ft and stocks exclusively Mango Woman. It is one of the first in Scotland to feature the group’s new Mediterranean-inspired concept, New Med.

Far from the approaching year end being a time for retail operational pause and review, September and November 2025 saw a fresh charge of momentum with the opening of a further two new stores: Clintons and Nomination.

Bringing a brand-new look and shopping experience, Clintons opened a 1,844 sq. ft store in September. In November, Nomination, the personalised jewellery brand which enjoys a huge cult following worldwide, opened a new 1,385 sq. ft store. Additionally, new openings in 2025 by Menkind, Bee Inspired, and Oud Studio have occupied a combined 3,948 sq. ft.

Lease renewals are a particularly notable touchpoint in Overgate’s story of success with five renewals in 2025 including Ernest & Jones, Flying Tiger, and Fuel amongst others, occupying a combined total of 12,634 sq. ft.

Elsewhere, investment by tenants both through store extensions and also refurbishments, is evident across Overgate. Superdrug, the UK’s leading health and beauty retailer, has increased its store footprint by over 35% from 7,125 sq. ft to 9,739 sq. ft, and introduced a range of new offerings including Beauty Studios, luxury fragrance counters, a nurse clinic, and an enhanced pharmacy.

Likewise, Next has refurbished its store into a brighter environment with every area of the store given a fresh treatment. Holland & Barrett has radically transformed its store to reflect a slick aesthetic within which its expanded, high quality product range is now showcased, whilst Primark – a perennially popular anchor of Overgate – has introduced a new Click & Collect and a new Self Service as part of its refurbishment.

Topping the year off for Overgate was two International Green Apple Environment Award wins. Presented by The Green Organisation – the non-profit organisation established 30 years ago to promote environmental stewardship worldwide – these two awards are in recognition of Overgate’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and excellence in environmental practice. A Highly Commended recognition as Security Team of the Year has also recently been accorded to Overgate by the SCEPTRE Awards.

And in keeping with Overgate’s longstanding support of local charities and the communities they serve, the centre’s Christmas Toy Appeal 2025 on behalf of Help for Kids saw public contributions exceeding £10,000 in donations. Finally, the Overgate Santa’s Grotto remained free in 2025 and open to all, with over 1,500 books given away to children.

