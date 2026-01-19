IKEA Selects The Boulevard Banbridge for First Northern Ireland Outlet as Scheme Enters New Growth Phase

IKEA has chosen The Boulevard outlet shopping centre in Banbridge as the location for its first-ever outlet store in Northern Ireland, marking a significant milestone in the continued evolution of the retail-led scheme.

The new 2,691 sq ft store forms part of a revised, smaller-format concept for the Swedish furniture retailer and will operate as a pop-up until spring 2026. The unit has been delivered as a flexible fit-out, offering planning services, a curated home furnishings range and a hub for online order collections, aligning with changing customer behaviour and omnichannel retail strategies.

The opening follows a standout year for The Boulevard, which recorded double-digit growth in both sales and footfall. The performance underlines the strength of the scheme as a destination and highlights the importance of well-located, experience-led retail environments in the current market.

Owned by Lotus Property, The Boulevard has benefited from ongoing investment in tenant mix, infrastructure and placemaking. Its strategic position close to the A1 corridor, linking Belfast and Dublin, has been a key factor in attracting national and international brands looking to test new store formats outside traditional city centres.

Alastair Coulson said The Boulevard provided a strategic location for IKEA’s revised concept

Alastair Coulson, managing director at Lotus Property, said the scheme’s combination of strong footfall, accessibility and on-site management expertise made it an ideal environment for retailers trialling new concepts. The centre’s ability to deliver adaptable retail space quickly has also proved attractive, particularly for brands seeking lower-risk entry into new markets.

The Boulevard, which opened in 2006, continues to build momentum through a mix of new lettings and phased enhancements. Recent arrivals include Northern Irish cosmetics brand BPerfect, alongside fashion names such as Vila and French Connection, both of which selected the scheme for market-first locations. The centre is also home to the only standalone Northern Irish stores for several global brands, reinforcing its regional importance.

BPerfect’s opening at The Boulevard

Beyond retail, the scheme is expanding its leisure and food and beverage offer as part of a broader strategy to create an all-day destination. A new Hollywood Bowl is due to open later this year, introducing a bowling alley, restaurant and family entertainment space, and supporting the growth of a night-time economy at the site.

With a critical mass of retail, leisure and adjacent big-box operators already in place, The Boulevard is positioning itself as a long-term investment location capable of adapting to evolving occupier requirements. IKEA’s outlet debut is the latest endorsement of that strategy, signalling confidence in the scheme’s future as one of Northern Ireland’s most dynamic retail destinations.

