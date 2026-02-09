Glencar emerges as frontrunner for landmark north London data centre

Glencar is understood to be on course to secure a major new data centre contract in north London, strengthening its growing reputation in the UK’s rapidly expanding digital infrastructure market.

Industry sources suggest the contractor is set to be appointed on a £100m-plus scheme for Pure Data Centres at Brent Cross, forming the next phase of the developer’s wider £1bn campus investment in the area. If confirmed, the project would represent another significant win for Glencar in the highly competitive data centre sector.

The proposed facility is expected to stand out not only for its scale but also for its design credentials. Central to the scheme is a vast living wall wrapping around the building, covering approximately 7,400 square metres and incorporating more than 750,000 plants. The feature is intended to soften the appearance of the development, enhance biodiversity and contribute to improved air quality, reflecting the increasing emphasis on sustainability and environmental performance in data centre design.

Sources close to the procurement process indicate the contract came down to a straight contest between Glencar and Winvic, with Glencar ultimately emerging as the preferred contractor. The decision is understood to have been influenced by Glencar’s strong delivery record on complex logistics and technology-led projects, particularly in west and north London.

Glencar has previously delivered data centre schemes in the capital, including a six-storey facility at Park Royal for Vantage Data Centers, which reached completion late last year. That project is said to have demonstrated the contractor’s ability to manage technically demanding builds within constrained urban sites, while maintaining programme certainty and quality.

The latest Brent Cross scheme would further consolidate Glencar’s position as a go-to contractor for large-scale data centre developments, at a time when demand for digital infrastructure continues to accelerate across London and the South East.

Neither Glencar nor Pure Data Centres has formally commented on the appointment, but an announcement is expected once contractual arrangements are finalised.

