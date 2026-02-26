Steelwork completes at Coda @ City Works as Network Space appoints agents for Openshaw site, Manchester

Leading industrial property developer and investor Network Space has reached a significant construction milestone at its Coda @ City Works scheme in Openshaw, Greater Manchester, with steelwork now fully erected across the site and joint letting agents appointed.

Located on Welcomb Street, the hugely popular development represents the final phase of expansion at the established (the site is not fully let) City Works Business Park. The scheme reinforces Network Space’s continued commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable industrial and logistics accommodation across the North West.

Once complete, Coda @ City Works will deliver 75,175 sq. ft of Grade A industrial and logistics space across four modern units. With sizes ranging from 7,680 sq. ft to 29,440 sq. ft, these new units present attractive options for prospective occupiers, whilst also offering valuable expansion opportunities for current tenants. Each unit will incorporate high-specification first-floor office accommodation alongside generous service yards designed to meet the operational needs of trade, manufacturing and distribution occupiers.

The four-acre brownfield site – formerly occupied by Manchester College – will also provide 98 car parking spaces and 20 electric vehicle charging points, underlining Network Space’s focus on sustainability and occupier wellbeing.

Construction is being delivered by main contractor Bansco and remains on programme for practical completion in Q2 2026. Designed by AEW Architects, the scheme is targeting BREEAM Excellent accreditation, reflecting its strong environmental performance, energy efficiency and long-term operational resilience.

To bring the development to market, Network Space has appointed Rob Taylor and Jack Sullivan of CPP and Ruth Leighton and Megan Kavanagh of JLL as joint letting agents.

The wider professional team supporting the scheme includes GWB Consultants, Hydrock, Hannan Associates and Spawforths.

Joe Burnett, Development Director at Network Space, said: “The completion of steelwork at Coda @ City Works marks a major step forward for both the scheme and the ongoing regeneration of East Manchester.

“Designed with flexibility, operational efficiency and long-term sustainability at its core, and targeting BREEAM Excellent accreditation, we have focused on the fundamentals that will appeal to a broad range of trade, industrial and logistics occupiers seeking well-connected, adaptable space capable of evolving over time.

He added: “Coda @ City Works will form a natural extension to the existing business park, supporting local employment opportunities while delivering the type of high-quality, adaptable industrial space that continues to perform strongly in well-established locations.”

Strategically positioned just 2.5 miles from Manchester city centre, the site offers excellent connectivity to the M60 motorway and onward links to the M67, M56 and M62, providing strong access to the wider North West and national motorway network.

Coda @ City Works complements the existing 173,330 sq. ft City Works Business Park, home to a diverse range of trade, light industrial and logistics occupiers.

