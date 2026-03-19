J. Smart & Co targets major Eurocentral logistics hub with new joint venture scheme

Contractor J. Smart & Co has joined forces with developer Manse LLP to bring forward a significant new industrial and logistics scheme at Eurocentral, with a planning application now submitted to North Lanarkshire Council.

The proposed development, known as Eurocentral Gateway, will deliver more than 200,000 sq ft of modern industrial space within one of Scotland’s most established and strategically important distribution locations.

The scheme will comprise two high-specification units of approximately 80,000 sq ft and 120,000 sq ft, designed to meet the evolving requirements of logistics and industrial occupiers. The development will place a strong emphasis on sustainability, operational efficiency and contemporary design standards.

Eurocentral continues to attract strong demand due to its central location and excellent transport connectivity, making it a key hub for national distribution. The latest proposals aim to capitalise on this demand by delivering flexible, high-quality accommodation suited to a range of occupiers.

J. Smart & Co’s involvement reflects its growing role not only as a contractor but also as a development partner, working alongside Manse LLP to deliver the scheme through a joint venture structure.

Property consultants CBRE and Colliers have been appointed as joint letting agents and are already encouraging early engagement from prospective occupiers, particularly those seeking pre-let opportunities in a market where supply of prime industrial space remains constrained.

Craig Semple, director at CBRE Scotland, said the scheme represents an important addition to the market, noting that demand for high-quality logistics accommodation across Scotland continues to outstrip supply.

He added that established locations such as Eurocentral remain especially attractive to occupiers, and developments of this scale and specification are likely to generate strong interest.

If approved, Eurocentral Gateway will further strengthen the region’s industrial offering, providing future-ready space aligned with occupier expectations around sustainability, efficiency and long-term performance.

The project also highlights the continued momentum within Scotland’s industrial and logistics sector, as developers and contractors respond to sustained demand for well-located, high-specification space.

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