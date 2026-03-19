Major step forward for Swansea seafront plans after UK Government announces intention to support project

The UK Government has announced plans for a £20m investment to support the transformation of Swansea’s Civic Centre site on the city’s seafront.

Swansea Council, working with development partner Urban Splash, has confirmed that funding from the UK Government – once it has gone through the necessary checks and clearances – will support ambitious proposals to rejuvenate and reenvisage the building.

Speaking of the news Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, said: ”Backing Swansea with this £20 million investment will create jobs, transform the city’s tourist offering and boost its local economy, making it a more attractive place to live, work and start a business in the years to come.”

Proposals include 15 commercial units across the ground and lower ground floors, cafés, bars, shops, workspaces, spaces for leisure and events, an aquarium, and around 140 residential apartments on the upper floors.

A formal planning application is expected to be submitted later this year and the project will need to go through further checks including due diligence and a final business case before funding is confirmed and allocated.

Urban Splash was appointed as Swansea Council’s strategic partner in 2021 as part of a 20-year regeneration partnership across seven city sites, including the Civic Centre.

The company has since been evolving its plans – designed with Wales-based architects Rural Studio and Studio Egret West – as David Warburton, Development Director at Urban Splash explained: “This is fantastic news for our shared vision for Swansea and a major step forward in turning our joint plans for the repurposing of the Civic Centre into a reality.

“The investment paves the way for the creation of a vibrant new waterfront district for Swansea, benefiting local people and acting as a magnet to draw visitors and investment in support of Swansea’s long-term growth.

“We greatly value our partnership with Swansea Council and look forward to continuing to work together to deliver not only the repurposing of the Civic Centre as part of the City Waterfront project, but in realising the wider vision for the city across all seven sites in the partnership.”

Cllr Rob Stewart, Leader of Swansea Council, added: “We have been driving the biggest regeneration programme Swansea has seen in over 70 years and the Civic Centre is one of the next big opportunities for us.

“We want to see it transformed into a high-quality landmark destination for living, working and enjoying that features an aquarium, a saltwater lido, new homes, independent businesses, and leisure and community spaces that will benefit local people while attracting more visitors to Swansea.

“This £20 million investment from the UK Government is a major further vote of confidence in Swansea and our plans for the site – and will greatly help the project to proceed more quickly.”

Cllr Rob Stewart, Leader of Swansea Council, Jo Stevens, Secretary of State for Wales and Torsten Bell MP

Jo Stevens, the UK Government’s Secretary of State for Wales, said:

“The £20 million investment from the UK Government will help deliver the ambitious regeneration plans for the iconic Civic Centre in Swansea and the new waterfront district, transforming this part of the city and making the most of its spectacular location.

“This investment will make Swansea even more of a destination for visitors as well as providing better leisure facilities and places to live and work for residents.”

Torsten Bell, MP for Swansea West, said:

“Securing this major investment in an iconic Swansea landmark has been a personal priority for me. With the £20m funding from the UK Government, this is another big step forward for the city.

“With its prime spot overlooking the splendid curve of our beach, the building is crying out for a new lease of life.

“And that is exactly what we are going to give it, as we keep investing in Swansea’s future, not just remembering its past.”



The Civic Centre redevelopment is estimated to be worth £17 million a year to Swansea’s economy. The Civic Centre project is expected to create around 291 direct jobs across hospitality, retail, leisure, culture and building management, along with around 50 additional jobs linked specifically to the proposed aquarium.

To find out more click here: https://www.urbansplash.co.uk/regeneration/projects/swansea

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