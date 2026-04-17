Prologis signs Cainiao at Prologis Apex Park DC4

Prologis UK has secured a 10-year lease with Cainiao, a global ecommerce logistics provider and part of Alibaba Group, marking a significant expansion of its UK operations.

Prologis Apex Park DC4’s recent refurbishment was delivered with a strong focus on sustainability, featuring advanced LED lighting, a solar PV array and EV charging infrastructure, resulting in an EPC A rating and supporting lower carbon operations.

The 150,911 sq ft DC4 enables rapid operational ramp-up with the installation, through Prologis Essentials, of wide aisle racking providing 20,028 pallet capacity. This allows Cainiao to move in quickly and handle high-volume operations from day one.

Sun Beibei, Vice President of Global Supply Chain at Cainiao, said: “By signing a 10-year lease at Prologis Apex Park, we are making a clear, long-term commitment to the UK market. This significant investment reflects our confidence in continued growth and reinforces the stability and reliability of the logistics services we deliver to customers across the region.

Prologis Apex Park offers the location, specification and flexibility we need to support our continued growth in the UK. The ability to move quickly through leasing and into a facility that is already optimised for high-volume operations was a key factor in our decision. We look forward to working with Prologis as we expand our network.”

Tom Price, Leasing Director at Prologis UK, said: “Cainiao’s decision to locate at Prologis Apex Park reflects the strength of the Midlands as a core logistics location, as well as continued investment from Chinese ecommerce businesses into the UK. As an existing global customer, we were able to move quickly on commercial terms, enabling this transaction to complete”

The letting brings Prologis Apex Park to full occupancy, following the recent leasing of DC3 to DHL. The park is home to major global customers including CEVA Logistics, XPO Logistics, Cummins and Hankook, reinforcing its position as one of the Midland’s premier logistics locations with strong connectivity and access to an established labour pool within the Midlands’ ‘golden triangle’.

A final opportunity remains at the park, with DC11 offering a 91,000 sq ft build-to-suit unit with full planning consent.

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