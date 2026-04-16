Knight Property Group acquires prime 6-acre development site at Hillington Park, Glasgow

Speculative industrial development project planned for Carnegie Road site

Award-winning developer Knight Property Group has completed the purchase of a prominent 6-acre site at 55 Carnegie Road in Hillington Park, Glasgow, marking an exciting new phase of investment at Scotland’s largest industrial park.

The site, formerly occupied by a Jewson depot, is set to be transformed, subject to planning, into a prime new build industrial development, delivering high-quality, modern industrial accommodation in one of Scotland’s most established commercial locations.

Located within Hillington Park, the development offers occupiers a strategic base just two minutes from Junction 26 of the M8 motorway, providing direct access to Glasgow city centre (7 miles east), the wider Scottish motorway network and key logistics routes. The park also benefits from two railway stations, offering frequent services to Glasgow, while Glasgow Airport lies just three miles away to the west.

The new scheme will deliver approximately 130,000 sq ft of high-specification industrial accommodation, designed to modern standards and offering flexible build-to-suit opportunities. Units will be available to let and will be suitable for logistics, storage, manufacturing, parcel delivery and large trade operators.

Hillington Park is home to over 500 national and local businesses and supports more than 8,000 employees, with nearby occupiers including Arnold Clark, Graham Plumbers’ Merchant and Sweeney Kincaid. The park also offers extensive amenities, including an on-site nursery and gym, alongside national retailers such as Starbucks, Greggs, Burger King, Subway, Farmfoods and a Shell filling station.

Knight Property Group has built a strong reputation for the successful delivery of high-quality speculative industrial developments across Scotland.

James Barrack Jnr

James Barrack Jnr, Director of Knight Property Group commented:

“We have a proven track-record in delivering high-quality speculative industrial developments across Scotland, and securing this 6-acre site at Hillington Park represents another key milestone for the business.

“Hillington Park is widely recognised as Scotland’s premier industrial and business location and we are delighted to have secured this outstanding 6-acre site. Demand for high-quality, strategically located industrial space across Glasgow and the central belt remains extremely strong. This development will deliver best-in-class accommodation capable of meeting modern occupier requirements, with flexibility for build-to-suit solutions up to 130,000 sq ft, subject to planning.”

Gregor Harvie, Partner of joint agents Ryden, added:

“Opportunities of this scale and quality within Hillington Park are increasingly rare. With immediate access to the M8 and exceptional public transport links, the site is ideally suited to logistics, trade counter and manufacturing occupiers seeking a highly prominent and connected base in Glasgow. We anticipate strong levels of interest.”

For further information or to discuss occupier requirements, please contact the joint agents, Graham & Sibbald or Ryden.

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