Planning granted for Central Point, Walsall

Erdgard Developments are pleased to have secured detailed planning consent for their Central Point development at Willenhall Road, Walsall, and to announce an immediate start on site.

The scheme will provide a total of 93,110 sq. ft in six units ranging from 5,880 sq. ft to 26,236 sq. ft built to BREEAM Very Good and EPC A standards.

Site clearance works are underway, to allow MCS Group to start construction in May on a speculative basis, giving occupiers the ability to occupy units from February 2027.

Gareth Williams, Director at Erdgard said “There is a lack of good quality new stock in the Walsall area and in the Black Country generally, so Central Point will deliver much needed Grade A space. A commitment to speculative development is a demonstration of confidence in this location and market, and we look forward to early occupier discussions.”

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