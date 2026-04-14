Momentum manage secures two management appointments across industrial and office sectors

Leading North West property services company The Momentum Group has strengthened its portfolio with two new appointments across its property management company, Momentum Manage, further demonstrating the business’s expansion across brand new property sectors.

The two new appointments include Graylaw Industrial Estate, which is Momentum Manage’sfirst appointment in the industrial sector. The estate is owned by Riverlow Group, a real estate investment and development company headquartered in London.

Momentum Manage’s second appointment is on 12 Temple Street in Liverpool, securing a five-year property management agreement for the city-centre office building. The building isoccupied by architectural practice Falconer Chester Hall and owned by Waterville Investments. The instruction strengthens the firm’s presence within Liverpool’s commercial office market.

Jacqui Saunders, Property Management Director at Momentum Manage, said: “Being appointed to manage Graylaw Industrial Estate, our first instruction in the industrial sector, marks a major milestone in our growth. When I first joined the company, I highlighted the opportunity to expand our client base across the North West, and these appointments not only achieve that but also represent our first step into a new industrial sector for Graylaw. We are really strengthening our Manage portfolio across the UK, with the new office contract bolstering this too.”

Paul Falconer, Director at Waterville Investments Limited, added: “Choosing TheMomentum Group was a straightforward decision. A company that is based in Liverpool and has a reputation for the excellent work they do in the property management space, it was undoubtedly the right decision for us to take. We look forward to working with them on this excellent building in the centre of Liverpool.”

These latest appointments for Momentum Manage follow further positive momentum across the wider business, with Momentum Build recently appointed by Freedom Leisure and Guildford Borough Council to deliver works for Puttify at the Guildford Spectrum leisure complex. This also follows its role in refurbishing Xplore! Science Discovery Centre, an educational facility in North Wales owned by Wrexham University.

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