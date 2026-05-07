UK property management revenue passes £37bn as growth begins to slow

The UK property and facilities management sector generated more than £37.7bn in revenue in 2025, according to new research from Property Inspect.

The figure represents annual growth of 4.1% and marks the first time the sector has passed the £37bn revenue milestone. The increase also signals a recovery from 2024, when the industry recorded an unusual decline of 1.7%.

Property Inspect’s analysis covers both residential and commercial assets, including services such as maintenance, rent collection, waste management, security and renovation activity.

Over the past decade, between 2015 and 2025, the sector has achieved average annual growth of 2.5%. However, while revenues are still rising, the pace of expansion is expected to ease.

Forecasts suggest the market will grow by a further 1.5% in 2026, taking annual revenue to around £38.3bn. Property Inspect said the slower rate reflects mounting operational pressures across the industry, including tighter regulation, more complex property portfolios and rising expectations around performance and transparency.

The company warned that headline revenue growth does not necessarily mean stronger margins. As portfolios expand and compliance requirements increase, operators are having to manage higher costs and greater day-to-day complexity.

Siân Hemming-Metcalfe, operations director at Property Inspect, said passing the £37bn mark was significant, but added that the sector should be viewed as a high-responsibility industry rather than a high-growth one.

She said operators are managing larger portfolios and stricter compliance demands, often without a matching increase in margins. She added that inspections are becoming increasingly important as a way to manage risk, maintain standards and support better decision-making.

Property Inspect said efficiency, consistency and strong operational control will become key priorities as growth across the sector continues to moderate.

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