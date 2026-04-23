Watkin Jones advances Bristol PBSA scheme as Malago Road hits key delivery milestone

Watkin Jones has reached a major milestone on its 484-bed purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) scheme in Bristol, with the Malago Road development securing Gateway 2 approval and progressing into full delivery.

The scheme, located within the city’s fast-evolving Temple Quarter, is being delivered through a joint venture with Maslow Capital. Gateway 2 approval confirms that all necessary planning, funding and contractual arrangements are in place, allowing the project to move confidently into the next phase of construction.

Works commenced on site in early 2026, with the development remaining on programme for completion ahead of the 2028 academic year. Once delivered, the scheme will provide a mix of modern student accommodation, including studio units and 30 non-en suite rooms, arranged across three buildings.

The project will regenerate a brownfield site in a well-connected urban location, positioned approximately 100 metres from Bedminster station and within an 11-minute walk of the University of Bristol’s new Temple Quarter campus. Part of the development will operate under a nomination agreement with the university, supporting demand from its expanding student population.

The scheme forms part of a wider wave of PBSA development across key regional cities, where supply continues to lag behind growing student numbers. Its proximity to transport infrastructure and major academic institutions is expected to underpin strong long-term occupancy and investment performance.

Gwyn Pritchard, managing director at Watkin Jones, said the milestone reflects the strength of collaboration across the project team, as well as the quality of the scheme’s design and delivery approach. He added that the development demonstrates the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering sustainable, future-ready student accommodation in prime urban locations.

Sky Mapson, senior director of origination at Maslow Capital, described Gateway 2 approval as a significant step forward, highlighting Bristol’s continued appeal as a market with clear demand for well-located PBSA. He noted that the scheme is well positioned to meet the long-term needs of the city, particularly given its connectivity and alignment with the University of Bristol’s growth plans.

The Malago Road project reinforces the continued momentum within the PBSA sector, with developers and investors targeting high-quality schemes in strong university cities where demand fundamentals remain robust.

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