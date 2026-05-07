BAM starts 2026 strongly as UK construction profitability improves

Royal BAM Group has reported a solid start to 2026, with revenue and adjusted earnings rising during the first quarter.

The Dutch construction group said its order book remained steady at €13bn, while its solvency had improved and its cash position remained robust. The update also pointed to stronger profitability in the company’s UK construction division, supported by disciplined tendering and strong project delivery.

Chief executive Ruud Joosten said BAM’s revenue and adjusted EBITDA had increased further in the first quarter, with both main divisions and Belgium contributing to the improved performance. He added that Construction UK had continued to strengthen its contribution, helped by the company’s selective approach to bidding and focus on execution.

BAM said it is seeing strong opportunities across several key markets, including energy transition, infrastructure, defence, and sustainable and affordable housing. The group said these areas are being supported by government investment and initiatives in the Netherlands, the UK and Ireland.

In the UK, BAM’s civil engineering arm continued to perform strongly, while the wider Construction UK business secured a number of new projects during the quarter.

These included a contract for Wales High School in Sheffield, which is designed to meet net-zero operational standards, as well as the Eastwood Park Leisure Centre, theatre and library scheme for East Renfrewshire Council in Scotland.

BAM has also been selected for the Department for Education’s multi-year CF25 school framework, strengthening its pipeline in the education sector. In addition, BAM’s Civil Engineering UK business secured a place on the refreshed Procurement Partnerships North West Framework.

The results suggest BAM is entering 2026 with a stable order book, improving UK performance and a clear focus on sectors with long-term growth potential.

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