Legrand UK & Ireland Opens New Electronics Manufacturing Facility in Cramlington

Legrand UK & Ireland has opened a new 43,000 sq. ft. electronics manufacturing facility at Nelson Park in Cramlington, Northumberland, establishing a new centre of excellence for the Legrand Group in Europe.

The purpose-built site is home to Legrand’s CP Electronics lighting controls and Legrand Care brands, positioned close to the North East’s growing clean energy sector and skilled workforce. The new manufacturing site will extend Legrand’s presence in the UK, which spans more than 40 years.

Designed and built with Net Zero principles at its core, the facility is entirely gas-free. A high-efficiency air source heat pump system provides heating and cooling across the site, eliminating direct Scope 1 emissions. A rooftop solar PV array with an installed capacity of 163 kilowatt-peak (kWp) is expected to generate close to 128,000 kWh annually, significantly reducing reliance on grid electricity. The site also incorporates EV charging infrastructure, sustainable drainage, permeable paving and high-performance insulation.

Wherever possible, the facility has been equipped with Legrand’s own products, including its Linea 5000 door entry panels, cable management solutions and digital energy metering technology. These systems contribute to the site’s connectivity and energy efficiency while serving as a working showcase for the company’s product portfolio.

Paolo Murdocca, COO at Legrand UK & Ireland, said: “This facility represents a significant milestone for Legrand in the UK. We have built a site that not only strengthens our manufacturing capability but also reflects the standards we set for our customers.

“Cramlington gives us a modern, sustainable base from which to grow our CP Electronics and Legrand Care brands, and it demonstrates that high-quality electronics manufacturing and genuine environmental responsibility can go hand in hand. The North east offers exactly the skills and supply chain we need, and we are proud to be investing here for the long term.”

Legrand UK & Ireland continues to invest in its UK operations, and this investment highlights its commitment to powering technological advancements and providing exceptional value to customers.

For more information, see Legrand.co.uk.

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