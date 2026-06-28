28 days of TRU improvement works completed in West Yorkshire

Major improvement works modernising the railway between Morley and Dewsbury in West Yorkshire have taken the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) a step closer to delivering faster, more frequent trains on a more reliable and greener network across the North.

Work began on Saturday 30 May and ran until Saturday 27 June. During this period, teams completed a number of improvements including:

Over 5km of track renewals and over 800m of drainage – improving the reliability of services passing through the area

Installed 66 OLE (overhead line equipment) masts and fitted 43 OLE foundations – enabling electric trains to run in the future

Batley station enhancements – improved customer facilities and extended platforms

Dewsbury station enhancements – strengthened footbridge, extended roof canopies and foundations for extended platforms

Reconstructed Jack Lane bridge in Dewsbury – strengthening works will enable faster and longer trains carrying more customers over the structure

The transformation of both Dewsbury and Batley stations are now almost complete – both will offer improved accessibility, extended platforms that can accommodate longer trains with more seats, and enhanced facilities for customers travelling across the North.

Jonathan Hepton, project sponsor for TRU, said:

“We’re delighted to have completed this latest series of work safely and on time, thanks to the hard work of our teams and the support of our customers and our communities. TRU has made great strides in delivering a more reliable, electrified railway across the Pennines so far this year, with significant station upgrades delivered, too.

“By the end of summer, we look forward to unveiling a transformed Batley station with a brand-new footbridge, lifts and platforms, which will greatly improve step-free access around the station. At Dewsbury, we will be introducing better waiting facilities and extended platforms.”

“I’d like to say a big thank you to our teams who worked around the clock and throughout the recent very hot weather.”

The focus now shifts to a series of weekend works at Huddersfield station across July and August, in preparation for 16 days of improvement works in September. Customers will be kept on the move via diversionary routes and rail replacement buses on the weekends of July 4-5, July 11-12, July 18-19, July 25-26, and August 1-2. Weekday services remain unaffected.

Liam O’Shaughnessy, TRU Programme Delivery Lead for Northern, said:

“Over the last month, the Transpennine Route Upgrade has made great progress made in in delivering upgrades between Huddersfield and Leeds. The investment in both the infrastructure and improving customer facilities, including at Batley station where improvements will continue this year, will benefit our customers and communities for years to come.

“Working together with partners across the rail industry, we have been able to keep people moving as these works have progressed and we would like to thank everyone for their patience while these works have taken place.”

The weekend improvement works at Huddersfield include:

Installing a section of the new station roof

Tarmacking the new platform extensions at the Leeds-end of the station

Installing and testing the new lifts

Extending the new footbridge and the existing subway

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals