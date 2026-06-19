Costain awarded contract for West Winch Housing Access Road

New transport link to reduce existing congestion and serve up to 4,000 new homes near King’s Lynn.

Costain, the infrastructure solutions company, has been chosen by Norfolk County Council to finalise the detailed design and build the West Winch Housing Access Road scheme near King’s Lynn, Norfolk.

The new 1.5-mile West Winch Housing Access Road will connect the A47 with the existing A10 to serve up to four thousand new homes planned for the new Growth Area south of King’s Lynn. Once opened, the new road will become part of the A10.

In addition to designing and building the new road, Costain will also include the creation of new roundabouts that will provide access to the new housing areas, a cycle path alongside the new road as well as dualling just under one mile of the A47 trunk road. The contract with Costain is a significant part of the overall £122m project. Detailed design will commence this year, with construction anticipated to start in 2027.

Andy Denman, Road Sector Director at Costain, commented: “This award is built on our long-established highways delivery expertise and our proven track record in delivering best-in-class, value-for-money services for local authorities across the UK.

“The West Winch Housing Access Road is an exciting project that will significantly improve people’s lives and help support the local economy. We’re looking forward to bringing constructability to the heart of the design to minimise risk and maximise efficiency, working closely with our supply chain partners to deliver this new road safely and efficiently.”

Grahame Bygrave, Lead Director – Infrastructure at Norfolk County Council, said: “Congratulations to Costain for being awarded the design and build contract for the project, it’s great to have them on board. Our project team will work closely with them to continue to move this project forward and progress to the start of construction as soon as possible.”

Costain will draw on its experience in delivering critical road, water and energy infrastructure across the East of England. This includes Costain’s leading position as part of the Eastern Highways Alliance Framework, delivering road upgrades across 11 local authorities in the region. It has also upgraded 1625km of gas mains for Cadent, providing new gas mains for 168,000 homes. In addition, as part of Anglian Water’s Strategic Pipeline Alliance, Costain is delivering hundreds of kilometres of new water pipeline to enhance the region’s resilience to climate change and water scarcity.

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