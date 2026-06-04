8 Bishopsgate hits fully let status with King & Spalding expansion

King & Spalding expansion brings iconic 8 Bishopsgate to fully occupied – emphasising building as a destination for world-class organisations seeking premium office space

Lease takes King & Spalding presence up to almost 60,000 sq ft in 8 Bishopsgate across seven floors

Mitsubishi Estate London (MEL) and Stanhope have secured full occupancy as international law firm King & Spalding will be expanding its office space in the building by signing the final floor available.

Taking the highest office floor in the building at Level 47 on a 12-year lease, the new office space totals 8,479 sq ft, increasing King & Spalding’s total footprint to seven floors and almost 60,000 sq ft. King & Spalding signed on Levels 27-31 in 2023 and expanded into the 41st floor in 2025.

Spanning 550,000 sq ft the 47-office floor tower is now fully occupied. 8 Bishopsgate has proved to be a pioneering development that has attracted occupiers from a range of sectors from across the City and West End markets.

The first development to truly deliver a range of occupier focused amenity, 10% of the building – representing 75,000 sq ft – is dedicated to amenity space. This includes the Think Tank, a dedicated 200-seat auditorium, with associated meeting rooms, alongside a range of food and beverage offerings on the ground, 1st and 26th floors. The Lookout, a free public viewing gallery and private event space on the 50th floor that offers unrivalled views of Central London.

8 Bishopsgate has exceptional sustainability credentials, as the first tower in London to achieve BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ and is EPC A rated.

Kevin Darvishi, Head of Leasing at Stanhope said: “Reaching full occupancy at 8 Bishopsgate is a landmark moment and clear endorsement of the long-term vision behind the building, from its sustainability credentials through to the breadth of amenity. Following a competitive leasing process with occupiers vying for the last space in the building, King & Spalding’s continued expansion underlines how 8 Bishopsgate meets the changing needs of today’s world-class organisations in the City of London.”

Shinichi Kagitomi, Chief Executive of Mitsubishi Estate London, said: “Leasing the final tranche of space at 8 Bishopsgate is a huge milestone for us. Since completion, demand for space at the building has consistently exceeded expectations, reflecting occupiers’ continued focus on best-in-class workplaces that support collaboration, wellbeing and sustainability. It is the best possible endorsement to have an existing occupier increase its presence within the building and we are pleased to have been able to accommodate King & Spalding’s expansion needs.”

Tom Sprange KC, King & Spalding London Office Managing Partner, said: “We moved into 8 Bishopsgate two years ago and the fact we have taken on two new floors since then, including now the 47th floor, underscores the importance of the building to the firm’s expanding London practice. As we look forward to continued growth and new opportunities, the additional space in such an impressive building will play a vital role in realising our ambitions.”

8 Bishopsgate’s occupiers include: Access, AEW, BancTrust & Co., Bayern Landesbank, Bentley Systems, Cambiaso Risso Group, CFC, CITIC CLSA, Faegre Drinker, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Harmonic, Helios Towers, Huckletree, JB Draw Honore, King & Spalding, Mewburn Ellis, Proskauer, SCOR Investment Partners, Shinhan Bank and SThree.

Knight Frank and Newmark advised MEL and Stanhope. Cushman & Wakefield advised King & Spalding.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals