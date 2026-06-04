Planning approval secured for £59m state-of-the-art leisure centre and civic offices

PLANNING has been approved for a new state-of-the-art leisure centre and civic offices in Swadlincote, South Derbyshire, designed by award-winning practice CPMG Architects.

The planning approval follows positive consultations with the local community, which confirmed that the new leisure centre and corresponding office space should replace the current Green Bank Leisure Centre and local authority offices – making way for significant regeneration of Swadlincote town centre.

Within the leisure centre’s design is a six-court sports hall and two swimming pools, alongside a fitness suite and multi-purpose studios. The leisure centre’s verdant setting next to a pond, parkland and a golf course is exploited to the full, with an accessible 360-degree approach, in which users will be able to move easily around the building and connect to surrounding outdoor spaces. To ensure optimal cohesivity, features such as moveable glazing have been incorporated to tie together the inside and outside of the building.

Office users benefit hugely from the office’s co-location with the leisure centre within the surrounding parkland. The office space includes meeting rooms and open plan workspaces across three levels and will be predominantly transparent to maximise views of the surrounding landscape whilst a brise soleil will help reduce solar gain and glare.

In keeping with Swadlincote’s rural surroundings, biodiversity and its location within the National Forest, the project team alongside South Derbyshire District Council has been committed to design that compliments and improves the local landscape. This included the use of timber in prominent locations of the project and a landscaping design carried out by Ares Landscape Architects.

The building is set to be entirely reliant on air source heat pumps, with clean electricity to be generated from photovoltaic panels on the roof, helping to cut approximately 26,000kg of CO₂ annually.

Alessio Granata, senior architect at CPMG, said: “The plans for Swadlincote Leisure Centre showcase a futureproofed design, one that will support the local community for years to come. Working alongside the council and our project partners, we’re now in a position where we will soon begin to see our design come to life – which is incredibly exciting.

“As a practice, we are continually focused on implementing designs that have a people-first approach and Swadlincote Leisure Centre is a clear example of this in practice. From the exterior to the interior – the design aims to create a space that offers more than just leisure activities, but also a place where the local community can come together and interact.”

Councillor Robert Pearson, leader of South Derbyshire District Council, said: “This is a hugely exciting milestone for the project and for South Derbyshire. These proposals will deliver modern, high-quality leisure and community facilities that residents can be proud of for generations to come.

“What is especially positive is that the scheme has continued to evolve through meaningful engagement with local people, sports clubs and community groups. The decision to increase the size of the sports hall demonstrates that we have listened carefully to the feedback we received and responded positively to it.

“This development represents a major investment in health, wellbeing, sport and the future of Swadlincote.”

CPMG was appointed to the project in August 2025 through Procure Partnerships’ Professional Services Framework.

Will Cooper, key account coordinator (East and West) at Procure Partnerships, said: “Swadlincote Leisure Centre is one of the most exciting schemes the region has seen in years. We are proud to be playing a part in such an ambitious regeneration for the area and to have supported the procurement of CPMG as lead architects, along with the wider design team. We are delighted that planning has been secured and look forward to seeing the scheme’s progression and the benefits it will bring to the community.”

With planning approval secured, enabling works are due to commence in summer 2026 and opening is expected in spring 2028.

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