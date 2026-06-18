KPE Appoints Carter Gregson Gray for Farringdon Prime Office Redevelopment

Kajima Properties Europe (KPE) has appointed Carter Gregson Gray (CGG) as architect for the redevelopment of 1 St John’s Square, following KPE’s recent acquisition of the prime Farringdon office site on behalf of investors.

Subject to planning approval, KPE intends to undertake a comprehensive reimagining and sensitive expansion of the 27,000 sq ft building. CGG will lead the architectural design, working closely with KPE’s in‑house development team to deliver a modern, sustainable and future‑focused workplace.

CGG brings a strong design ethos and proven capability to the project. The practice specialises in the design and delivery of complex, technical buildings at all scales and consistently challenges convention through innovative and sustainable solutions. Its experience spans both emerging and historic contexts, with a focus on creating confident, contextual architecture that delivers meaningful social and environmental impact.

CGG’s recent work includes securing planning approval for the transformation of the London Stock Exchange, a milestone that underscores the practice’s ability to deliver high‑profile, sensitive and design‑led commercial schemes.

The architectural design of the 1 St John’s Square project will be led by an experienced core team from CGG (see notes to editors for full bios):

Jack Carter, Director – Fellow of the RSA and former Renzo Piano Building Workshop architect behind icons like the Shard and New York Times HQ. Brings deep cultural insight and a belief in design as social change.

– Fellow of the RSA and former Renzo Piano Building Workshop architect behind icons like the Shard and New York Times HQ. Brings deep cultural insight and a belief in design as social change. Julian Gregson, Director – Renowned leader with 25+ years’ experience, including 22 years at Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands, delivering major projects for institutional landowners, financial institutions and private clients, including Hanover Square for Great Portland Estates.

– Renowned leader with 25+ years’ experience, including 22 years at Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands, delivering major projects for institutional landowners, financial institutions and private clients, including Hanover Square for Great Portland Estates. Kevin Gray, Director – Architect and academic shaped by Foster + Partners and Richard Rogers, with a passion for craftsmanship and mentoring. Key projects include One Hyde Park and the British Museum WCEC.

– Architect and academic shaped by Foster + Partners and Richard Rogers, with a passion for craftsmanship and mentoring. Key projects include One Hyde Park and the British Museum WCEC. Abigail Glancy – A next generation architect skilled in strategic master planning, large scale residential and commercial projects. Known for community‑driven design and leading the way in the digital transformation of the industry.

Located just a few minutes’ walk from Farringdon Station and benefitting from exceptional connectivity via the Elizabeth Line, Thameslink and the London Underground, the area continues to attract leading financial, technology and creative occupiers.

The scheme will reflect KPE’s commitment to ESG‑driven development and best‑in‑class design, building on the company’s strong track record in delivering high‑quality workspace. The acquisition and architect appointment further strengthen KPE’s expanding central London portfolio, which includes 77 Coleman Street, 16 Berners Street and 27 Soho Square.

About Kajima Properties Europe (KPE)

KPE is an established UK and European development and investment management business supported by the global strength of its parent company, Kajima Corporation. Founded in Japan in 1840, Kajima Corporation has grown into one of the world’s leading real estate and construction groups, giving KPE the heritage and global reach to deliver with confidence.

KPE specialises in developing, repositioning, and investing across sectors where long-term value is identified, spanning logistics, living, and workspace. The business originates and manages investments for both its own balance sheet and investor clients. KPE has an exceptional track record in managing core+ and value-add strategies, outperforming respective benchmarks to ensure investors exceed target returns.

kajima-properties.co.uk

About Carter Gregson Gray

Carter Gregson Gray are London based architects with international experience and a global outlook. We design thoughtful places to live, work, learn and play.

We work within emerging and historic settings and have demonstrated our ability to deliver confident buildings in sensitive locations.



We have in depth experience of designing and delivering complex, technical buildings at all scales and use this experience to challenge and question the norm with innovative, sustainable solutions.



We are committed to delivering useful, beautiful architecture with a positive social and environmental impact.

www.cartergregsongray.com

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