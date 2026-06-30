AJC Group appointed to deliver major regeneration scheme in Bournemouth suburb

Affordable housing developer AJC Group has been appointed to deliver a major regeneration scheme in Boscombe, a popular seaside suburb of Bournemouth.

The Poole-based contractor has been awarded both phases of the landmark Hawkwood Road development on behalf of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council. The scheme is supported by UK Government funding aimed at driving regeneration and housing delivery in local communities.

Phase one of the development will include the construction of a new two-storey community centre, four retail kiosks, a new pedestrian link between Hawkwood Road and Christchurch Road, alongside associated landscaping, drainage and community space improvements.

Phase two will see the construction of 68 residential apartments and a new commercial space across three buildings, together with a new public park, cycle storage, refuse facilities, parking and associated highways and landscaping works.

BCP Council has developed the wider regeneration proposals for the nine-hectare site, aiming to create a new mixed-use neighbourhood in the heart of Boscombe.

The development also includes ground floor space intended for health or community-focused services.

BCP Council continues to work with NHS partners to explore the potential for local health provision. If a healthcare provider is unable to proceed, the space can accommodate other appropriate community-focused commercial uses. This approach ensures the wider housing development can proceed without delay while keeping options open for health services.

AJC Group, based in Poole, specialises in the delivery of affordable housing across Dorset and Hampshire. The business is currently delivering multiple schemes across the region, including the regeneration of the former Buzz Bingo site in Bournemouth town centre, where affordable homes are being created as part of the company’s wider ‘500 in 5’ mission to deliver 500 affordable homes across the Wessex region within five years.

David Cracklen, Director at AJC Group, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have been appointed to deliver this important regeneration project for Boscombe. Developments like this have the potential to make a lasting difference to local communities, and that is exactly what we at AJC Group are striving to achieve through every scheme we deliver.”

Works are scheduled to officially begin in July 2026, initially focusing on site clearance and groundworks to prepare the infrastructure required for phase one of the development.

This project is funded by the UK Government.

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