Dandara wins approval for 252 home Bristol regeneration scheme

Independent housebuilder Dandara has secured reserved matters planning permission to build 252 new homes in Fishponds, representing a significant milestone for Bristol’s regeneration plans.

The new neighbourhood will form part of Bristol City Council’s Atlas Place Masterplan for the Central Fishponds area and will deliver a mix of one, two, three and four bedroom houses and apartments.

The former industrial site, previously occupied by Graphic Packaging International before its relocation in 2023 after more than 100 years in Fishponds, will be transformed into a vibrant new residential neighbourhood. At the heart of the development will be landscaped green public open spaces and play areas.

More than 150 new trees will be planted across the development, creating attractive green spaces and play areas for residents and the wider community. A new orbital cycle route running through the centre of the scheme will improve connectivity and provide direct links to the wider cycling and walking network, including the Bristol and Bath Railway Path.

Construction is expected to begin later this Summer, with the first homes expected to be ready for occupation in 2027.

Under the planning agreement, Dandara will contribute approximately £430,000 towards local highway and public transport improvements.

William Bishop, Head of Land at Dandara said: “We have worked very closely with Bristol City Council, stakeholders and the wider project team, throughout the planning process to ensure we are delivering a development which will significantly enhance the Fishponds area, bringing benefits not just to our new residents but the local community. This development will appeal to a diverse range of buyers while making a meaningful contribution to tackling the housing shortage in the city.”

According to forecasts, the city’s population has grown by more than 11% over the past decade, with projections suggesting it could exceed 500,000 residents by 2032[1]. Housing delivery has struggled to keep pace which has led to affordability challenges and rising rents across the city.

James Snelgar, Technical Director at Dandara, said: “Bristol is a city with enormous character, energy and a clear need for well-designed homes. This approval is a major milestone for the project and paves the way for the regeneration of the former Graphic Packaging site. This is about more than building homes. It is about creating a place that works for local people, respects the area’s heritage and supports the city’s long-term growth.

“We will also create vital new construction jobs and work with the council to direct employment and apprenticeships towards local people.”

The Fishponds development will offer direct access to the Bristol to Bath Railway Path for cyclists and pedestrians, alongside easy links to the city centre, the M32 and Fishponds high street.

Sustainability has been embedded from the earliest stages of the project. All homes will be fully electric, featuring air source heat pumps and enhanced energy performance standards. As part of the site’s preparation, 100% of material from the demolition contractor has been recycled, with a proportion of this material being reused on site as part of the new development.

Bishop added: “Sites of this scale in the heart of Bristol are rarely available and require significant work to unlock. The city’s complex planning and technical environment underlines why regeneration done well really matters. Atlas Place represents a major opportunity to contribute to local housing need while respecting the area’s history.”

[1] https://www.bristol.gov.uk/council/statistics-census-information/population-of-bristol

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