Bellway strengthens commitment to Linmere with acquisition of two new land parcels

Bellway has completed a deal to buy two additional land parcels at Linmere in Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire, with plans to build 236 more homes in the new neighbourhood.

The housebuilder has already built 307 homes across two developments within Phase 1 of the project, and has submitted detailed plans for a further 161 homes within Phase 3.

The new land parcels are within Phase 4 of Linmere and are covered by the outline planning permission in place for the wider project. Bellway will now finalise its detailed plans for submission to Central Bedfordshire Council, which will bring the total number of homes it is delivering as part of the scheme to more than 700.

Neil Grainger, Land Director for Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “We have been part of the Linmere project since the start, and this latest land acquisition confirms our commitment to the delivery of high-quality housing in Houghton Regis.

“We have completed over 300 homes to date within Phase 1, and are now looking forward to starting work on homes within Phase 3 subject to detailed planning consent.

“Linmere is already becoming a well-established community, thanks to the focus on placemaking and provision of new facilities at an early stage within the neighbourhood.

“Primary and secondary-age children are already benefitting from modern new school buildings, while the Farmstead community hub and Lidl supermarket put day-to-day amenities within walking distance for residents and provide a focal point for the community.

“Linmere also features extensive areas of attractive open space with trees, footpaths and cycleways, enabling people to spend leisure time outdoors, which is so important for health and wellbeing.”

Outline planning permission for Linmere was granted in 2014 and covers a development of up to 5,150 homes, a mixed-use local centre, schools, community facilities and public open space.

Bellway received detailed planning permission for 153 homes at Bellway at Linmere, off Sundon Road, in 2020, while plans for a further 154 homes at Linmere Gateway, off Waterslade Way, were approved in 2021. The final homes here are now available to reserve.

Detailed plans for Linmere Mews, in Phase 3 off Woodside Link Road, were submitted in August last year. This part of the project has been planned to comprise 161 houses and apartments, including 137 two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses for private sale, and 24 affordable one to four-bedroom homes for low-cost rent or shared ownership.

For more information about Bellway’s homes at Linmere, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/northern-home-counties/linmere-gateway

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