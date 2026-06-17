Leeds BTR Boom Continues as Winvic Secures £130m City Centre Towers Project

Leeds’ rapidly expanding build-to-rent market is set for another major boost after Winvic Construction secured a £130m contract to deliver two landmark residential towers close to the city centre.

The scheme, which has recently cleared the Building Safety Regulator’s Gateway 2 approval process, will provide 578 professionally managed rental apartments on the former International Swimming Pool site, further strengthening Leeds’ position as one of the UK’s most active regional residential development markets.

Winvic has been appointed by Lisbon Street Developments, a joint venture between Marrico Asset Management and Helios Real Estate, to deliver the project, with construction expected to commence during the fourth quarter of this year.

The development will comprise two residential towers rising 33 and 22 storeys above a shared podium and basement structure. Alongside the new homes, residents will benefit from a range of amenities including roof terraces, balconies, communal facilities and commercial space designed to enhance the vibrancy of the wider neighbourhood.

The project forms part of the ongoing regeneration of a strategically important city centre site that is being transformed into a thriving mixed-use destination. Winvic is already familiar with the location, having completed a 548-bed purpose-built student accommodation scheme there just six months ago.

The build-to-rent development represents the third major phase of investment on the site, following the student accommodation project and an aparthotel currently under construction.

Sustainability has been placed at the heart of the design, with the scheme targeting a Home Quality Mark 3.5-star rating. Environmental features will include photovoltaic solar panels, decentralised air source heat pumps and enhanced building fabric designed to reduce operational energy consumption and improve long-term performance.

Mark Jones, Managing Director for Multi-Room at Winvic, said the project would deliver high-quality homes in a thriving city centre location while contributing to Leeds’ continued growth and regeneration.

The latest investment reflects growing confidence in Leeds’ residential market, where demand for high-quality rental accommodation continues to rise. With strong employment growth, significant inward investment and a thriving city centre economy, Leeds is increasingly attracting institutional investment and large-scale residential development, helping to reshape the city’s skyline and support its long-term growth ambitions.

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