Brabners opens office at Railpen’s newly launched 4 Coleman Street

Railpen, manager of the £34bn railways pension scheme in the UK, has announced that Brabners has opened an office space at 4 Coleman Street, one of the most compelling office redevelopments in the heart of London. The new space amplifies the leading UK independent law firm’s national reach, supporting its collaborative, flexible, and innovative ways of working.

Brabners has taken 5,302 sq ft on 4 Coleman Street’s first floor, delivered to a fully-fitted, best-in-class specification. The space includes refined reception areas, collaboration zones and meeting rooms, all designed with a strong emphasis on wellbeing, functionality, and productivity. The opening reinforces the appeal of high-quality, experience-led workspace to premier occupiers seeking prime city locations with strong amenity provision.

Situated just two minutes’ walk from Moorgate Station, 4 Coleman Street offers a range of offices from 3,402 to 7,600 sq ft, across fitted and Category A floors. Targeting BREEAM Excellent and WELL Enabled certifications, 4 Coleman Street provides efficient, flexible and contemporary environments completed by premium facilities and end-of-journey amenities, including fitness studios and cycle storage.

Emily Atkinson, Senior Transactional Manager at Railpen, commented: “Brabners taking space at 4 Coleman Street is a fantastic outcome and reflects our ability to create spaces for occupiers that improve day-to-day experience, and support flexibility, productivity, collaboration, and wellbeing. This deal underscores our commitment to putting the occupier at the heart of everything we do, and ensuring our assets contribute to the long-term economic vitality of the UK’s core cities.”

Nik White, Managing Partner at Brabners, also said: “4 Coleman Street is a well-designed space that reflects our values, in particular by being operated with such high sustainability standards and by providing a level of amenity that genuinely supports the wellbeing of our colleagues. Of course, the office is only as good as the people in it and the relationships we build. What we’ve built in the North – our culture and commitment to doing things differently – comes with us. That’s what being purpose-led actually means to us.”

Railpen’s office portfolio spans more than 600,000 sq ft of commercial space in London and Birmingham, including 101 Bayham and Jamestown Courtyard in Camden, 26 Red Lion Square in Holborn, 12 Smithfield and 125 Wood Street in the city, Thames Wharf in Hammersmith, as well as Multistory, located in the heart of Birmingham.

This programme focuses on repositioning and re-lifting existing assets to meet the flight-to-quality demand from occupiers seeking modern, amenity-rich, and sustainable city-centre offices. It also includes 1.9 million sq ft in Cambridge, made up of 11 assets, which include Mill Yard, the 180,000 sq ft mixed-use campus, and Botanic Place, its landmark 333,000 sq ft office building, both currently under construction.

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