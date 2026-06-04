Britain’s Battle of the Brickies Heads Into the Home Straight

It’s been a fiercely contested road to this point, with this year’s competition already hailed as the biggest and best Super Trowel yet.

Once again, as with every year since the event’s inception in 2023, CPI is Super Trowel’s official mortar sponsor.

Stuart Russell, Head of Commercial, CPI Mortars Limited & Carlton Manufacturing: “We consider it a privilege to provide the high-quality mortar for a hugely popular contest that is an exciting test of bricklaying speed, precision and craftmanship. From humble beginnings, Super Trowel has evolved into a revered and highly-anticipated construction industry event. CPI’s support has been there from the beginning, and we’re excited to see how this year’s competition plays out.”

The two remaining heats are:

North England Regional, Leeds College of Building, 19 June

Birmingham, NEC installer show, 23 June

The grand finale takes place over two days – July 31st and August 1st – at Hertford Showground, where both professional and junior competitors will go head-to-head for the title.

The rules are simple but brutal: build the best quality brick wall, lay as many bricks as possible, and do it all within a punishing 60-minute time limit. This year also sees a standalone challenge to crown the fastest hod carrier to load 1,000 bricks.

Stuart continued: “For the bricklayers, Super Trowel is a true test of grit and agility; for spectators it makes remarkably compelling viewing. Super Trowel events are fun, noisy and full of energy, with crowds feeding off the exceptional toils of those taking part. It’s why the contest is soaring in popularity, and why CPI remains a committed sponsor.”

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