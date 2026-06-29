Camelot Theme Park Set for New Beginning as 350-Home Community Wins Approval

The long-vacant former Camelot Theme Park in Lancashire is set to be transformed into a vibrant new residential community after Story Homes secured outline planning permission for a major redevelopment that will deliver up to 350 new homes alongside community facilities and significant environmental improvements.

Located in Charnock Richard, near Chorley, the brownfield site has remained largely unused since the closure of the popular theme park more than a decade ago. The approval, granted following a successful appeal to the Planning Inspectorate, marks an important milestone in bringing one of the region’s most recognisable redevelopment opportunities back into productive use.

The masterplan has been designed to create a sustainable, well-connected neighbourhood offering a mix of homes suitable for first-time buyers, families and downsizers. Half of all homes will be delivered as affordable housing, making a significant contribution towards meeting local housing demand and supporting the delivery of much-needed homes across the borough.

Alongside the residential development, Story Homes will create a dedicated community hub providing flexible space for co-working, meetings, events and activities for local organisations, helping to establish a focal point for both new and existing residents.

Environmental enhancement forms a central part of the proposals. The scheme will achieve a 10% biodiversity net gain through the creation and improvement of wildlife habitats, while a section of Syd Brook will be de-culverted to restore its natural watercourse, improving local ecosystems and supporting biodiversity across the site.

The development will also deliver substantial investment into local infrastructure through approximately £3 million in Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) contributions, alongside a further £1.85 million secured through Section 106 agreements. These contributions will support improvements to playing pitches, public rights of way, public transport services and the long-term maintenance of green spaces, helping to ensure the surrounding community benefits from the wider regeneration.

Construction is expected to provide a significant boost to the local economy, supporting an estimated 240 jobs through local contractors, subcontractors and supply chain partners over the lifetime of the development.

The project reflects the growing emphasis on regenerating previously developed land to create sustainable new communities while reducing pressure on greenfield sites. By bringing a prominent derelict site back into use, the redevelopment will not only provide high-quality homes but also deliver lasting social, economic and environmental benefits for the wider Chorley area.

With planning now secured, the former Camelot Theme Park is poised to enter an exciting new chapter, transforming a once-iconic leisure destination into a thriving residential neighbourhood that supports long-term growth, community wellbeing and environmental stewardship.

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