Planning approval granted for first phase of forthcoming development in Hitchin

Barratt Homes has secured reserved matters approval for Phase 1 of its forthcoming 700-unit development at Highover Farm, Hitchin. The approval covers the first 236 homes and an area of open space containing a play park for local children and will enable work to commence this summer to deliver much-needed market and affordable housing.

The development will bring one to five-bedroom new homes, approximately 40% of which will be affordable, to the local area. The overall scheme will deliver 500sqm of neighbourhood-level facilities including a community hub, a new two-form entry primary school, open space including the creation of the new centrally located Highfield Park, play areas, green infrastructure and associated access. The hub will be accessible by public transport and provide a focal point for residents and the wider community.

The new homes to be built on the site will support North Herts Council’s current Local Plan, which aims to create at least 13,000 new homes between 2011 and 2031.[1]

Mark Osborn, Senior Planning Manager at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, comments: “We are pleased to announce that we have secured planning permission for our upcoming development in Hitchin, which will bring much-needed new homes and community infrastructure to the area. Following the grant of outline planning permission in 2024, we have worked closely with North Herts Council to ensure our plans for this first phase work for the local area, both now and for future generations.

“We have a proven track record of success in Hitchin, including at our Lavender Grange development which completed in 2023, so look forward to returning to the area for our latest development.”

Biodiversity and sustainability have been carefully considered at every stage of the scheme design, with the proposals set to achieve a biodiversity net gain of 10%. Energy efficient new homes built to the latest Part L standard will help reduce carbon emissions and generate lower energy bills for residents.

Section 106 contributions agreed with North Herts Council at the outline planning stage will see more than £30m contributed to education, healthcare, sports facilities, a community centre, sustainable transport and other improvements in the Hitchin and surrounding area.

Mark Osborne concludes: “Sustainability and access to green space are at the heart of our plans, with the creation of Highfield Park – a new public green space and play area – alongside an extensive network of tree-lined streets and attractive greenways throughout the development. In addition to increasing access to high-quality local housing opportunities, we are also proud to support employment and economic growth by creating job opportunities throughout every stage of the development’s lifecycle.

Barratt North Thames is currently building across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire. To find out more, visit www.barratthomes.co.uk.

[1] https://www.north-herts.gov.uk/sites/default/files/2022-12/North%20Hertfordshire%20Local%20Plan%202011-2031.pdf

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