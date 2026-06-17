Canvas Offices announces appointment of new Finance Director

Flexible workspace provider, Canvas Offices, has announced the appointment of Kit Naidoo as its new Finance Director.

Bringing a wealth of experience from both the ‘big four’ and flexible office space sector, Kit boasts a proven track record in leading finance teams to advance and scale businesses at different stages of development.

Established in 2018 by founding partners, Yaron and Oren Rosenblum, Canvas Offices provides bespoke, design-led flexible workspaces throughout London. Since the company launched, it has sourced, refurbished and launched 16 office buildings in prime locations including Mayfair, Shoreditch and Holborn.

Now focused on increasing market share across London and overseas – while ensuring the Canvas brand is positioned at the forefront of the flexible workspace sector – Kit’s appointment comes at an exciting time for the business.

Here, she will play a key role in integrating new technologies and in incorporating strategic finance leadership to ensure the business can keep pace with industry trends and developments, all while driving continued growth and expansion.

Commenting on her new role, Kit said: “The role of finance is continuously evolving and has now moved beyond just numbers. For me, it’s about working closely with the leadership team to help deliver a proactive strategy that really shapes and helps drive growth.

“Canvas Offices is at a really exciting stage, where one of my initial priorities will be building core financial and operational foundations that will support the business as it continues to scale. This includes embedding more agile systems to enable faster, smarter decisions, while allowing the business to respond proactively to industry trends and developments. I am already enjoying working with the team and look forward to playing a key role in this next growth phase.”

Yaron Rosenblum, Co-Founder of Canvas, added: “We’re excited to welcome Kit to Canvas Offices. She brings impressive financial expertise, together with a modern and collaborative approach to leadership that aligns perfectly with our culture and ambitions for future growth and development – particularly when it comes to technology. Having already made an early impact, we are in no doubt that her people-focused mindset and strategic approach will be invaluable as we continue to expand the Canvas brand and strengthen our position within the flexible workspace market.”

Headquartered in High Holborn, Canvas boasts an average 92% occupancy rate across its portfolio, with its spaces home to hundreds of thriving businesses – including leading brands such as Rough Trade, Stockx, Football Co, and Augustinus Bader.

For further information please visit: https://canvasoffices.co.uk/

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