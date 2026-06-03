British Land Names Joanne McNamara as New Chief Executive

British Land has announced the appointment of Joanne McNamara as its new Chief Executive Officer, marking a significant leadership transition for one of the UK’s largest and most influential property companies.

McNamara joins the business from Oxford Properties, where she currently serves as Executive Vice President, Europe. Oxford Properties is the global real estate investment, development and management arm of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS), one of Canada’s largest pension funds.

With more than two decades of experience across the real estate sector, McNamara brings extensive expertise in investment, development, asset management and strategic growth. Since joining Oxford Properties in 2010 as one of the company’s first London-based team members, she has played a central role in expanding the organisation’s European operations and helping build a team of more than 70 professionals across the region.

During her 16-year tenure, she has overseen several of Oxford Properties’ most significant investment and development transactions, contributing to the company’s growth as a major force within the European real estate market.

Prior to joining Oxford Properties, McNamara held senior roles at Hammerson and DTZ, further strengthening her credentials across the commercial property and investment sectors.

She is expected to join British Land by the end of November, following the completion of her notice period, and will succeed Simon Carter, who is stepping down after five years as Chief Executive.

British Land Chairman William Rucker described McNamara as one of Europe’s most respected real estate professionals, highlighting her deep sector knowledge, experience within private capital markets and reputation for strong leadership.

The appointment comes at an important time for British Land as it continues to focus on high-quality mixed-use developments, urban campuses, retail destinations and sustainable property investment across the UK.

Commenting on her appointment, McNamara said she has long admired British Land’s track record of creating and managing best-in-class places. She added that she is looking forward to working alongside the board and wider team to build upon the company’s existing platform for growth.

The leadership change signals a new chapter for British Land as it continues to navigate evolving market conditions while pursuing long-term opportunities across the UK property sector.

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