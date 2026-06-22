Jewson MBS appoints Stuart Hayler as General Manager for Durham Hub

Jewson Major Build Solutions (MBS) has appointed Stuart Hayler as General Manager of its Durham Hub.

With over 25 years’ experience in the industry, Stuart will be responsible for leading the team and managing all operations from the Hub. Prior to the appointment, Stuart was Regional Director at Jewson and brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience.

Part of the STARK Building Materials UK Ltd group of builders’ merchants and materials distributors, MBS provides tailored product and service support for large-scale building projects. Focused on volume supply and project-specific solutions, MBS helps major housebuilders deliver efficiently and consistently.

Stuart said: “Having spent more than 25 years in the industry, I’ve been fortunate enough to experience every level, from working in the yard to leading teams as a regional director. Those experiences have shaped my approach and given me a strong understanding of what it takes to build successful operations and support our customers in the best way.

“After several rewarding years with Jewson, I’m excited to take on a new challenge with MBS. The Durham Hub has enormous potential and I see a real opportunity to build on its strengths, drive further growth and ensure we continue delivering exceptional service to the businesses in the area who rely on us.

“I’ll be bringing a combination of commercial, supplier and operational expertise to the role, but my focus will also be on developing the talented people within the business. Strong teams are what drive long-term success, and I’m looking forward to helping both the Hub and its people reach their full potential.”

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