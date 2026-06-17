Community taking shape at Bishops Park as believe housing residents settle in

When Geoff and Christine Stephenson decided to downsize to a new build bungalow, they knew it would be a positive move for their health and independence. What they didn’t expect was to find themselves reconnecting with old friends – and becoming part of a close‑knit community almost as soon as they moved in.

The couple, both 74, moved into a believe housing home at Bishops Park in Bishop Auckland in 2024, drawn by the comfort and convenience of a bungalow.

Although sad to leave their previous home and neighbours, Geoff and Christine quickly began uncovering connections with new neighbours, including Allyson and John Gibson and Trudie and Melvin Thompson, who had also moved into believe housing bungalows.

Some of those connections stretch back decades.

Allison and Trudy were firm friends at school, attending St Helen’s Primary and King James, where they remember sitting together in class and occasionally playing truant. Years later, they worked together at the nearby Claremont clothing factory, along with Christine, who spent more than 35 years of her working life there during its time as Steinberg’s and Sara Lee Courtaulds.

Together, these shared histories, alongside new friendships, have helped create a supportive, caring community, giving neighbours a real sense of safety, belonging and connection.

Geoff said: “We had a good relationship from about day five, and it’s stayed strong. It makes a real difference to how you feel about where you live. We’re alright here, we’ve certainly got good neighbours and it’s a lovely place.”

Trudie added: “It’s just nice to know you can call on each other, rely on each other and watch out for one another.”

Bishops Park is being developed by Vistry (Linden Homes) and will eventually provide around 500 new homes. Of these, 200 are being delivered by not-for-profit housing association believe housing, offering a mix of homes for social and affordable rent as well as others through affordable routes to home ownership.

Kate Abson, Director of Assets and Development at believe housing, said: “We’re seeing firsthand how the right home, in the right place, can support people’s health, independence and quality of life.

“From first homes to family houses and accessible bungalows, this development is already making a positive difference to the people who live here, and it’s fantastic to see how well residents are now settling into their new homes and their new community.

“We work closely with our partners to deliver high‑quality, energy‑efficient new homes for customers, but it’s also just as important to us to see such a strong sense of community forming so quickly, where people feel safe, settled and proud of where they live.”

For more information about believe housing’s new build homes, including at Bishops Park, visit developments | believe housing.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals